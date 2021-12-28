Greenville’s Ice on Main closed Tuesday for ice maintenance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ice on Main in Greenville is closed Tuesday for ice maintenance.

According to Ice on Main, the closure is a result of unseasonable weather conditions.

Officials said a combination of warm weather, winds and humidity has forced it to cancel Tuesday’s skate sessions to ensure skater safety and the overall skating experience. All those who pre-purchased tickets for Tuesday’s skate sessions will receive an automatic refund.

