Greenville’s Ice on Main closed Tuesday for ice maintenance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ice on Main in Greenville is closed Tuesday for ice maintenance.
According to Ice on Main, the closure is a result of unseasonable weather conditions.
Officials said a combination of warm weather, winds and humidity has forced it to cancel Tuesday’s skate sessions to ensure skater safety and the overall skating experience. All those who pre-purchased tickets for Tuesday’s skate sessions will receive an automatic refund.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.
Comments / 0