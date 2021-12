Not because I never tried, but I couldn’t get the hang of it. I had a pair of ice skates and would go down to a frozen pond somewhere in town with my neighborhood friends. They would put their skates on and off they’d go. I’d still be struggling trying to stand up on’ em…and I always ended up standing on my ankles. My feet just couldn’t balance on those darn thin blades. No matter how many times I attempted to ice skate, I just could not get coordinated enough to do it.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO