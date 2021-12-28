ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Haley

Judith Anne Whitt

scttx.com
 1 day ago

Her wishes were to be cremated. Judith was born January 23, 1944. She worked most of her life...

scttx.com

Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
brownwoodnews.com

Cathrine Ann Smith

Cathrine Ann Smith, age 66 of Brownwood passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Cathy was born to Vernon and Elizabeth Smith in Corpus Christi on November 28, 1955....
BROWNWOOD, TX
monvalleyindependent.com

Judith Celestine Caterini – North Belle Vernon

Judith Celestine Caterini passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. Beloved and proud wife of almost 51 years to Constantine J. Caterini, Judith’s love for her husband was as evident on her winter wedding day in 1970 as it is today. Constantine or “Gus,” as everyone knows him, loves her with his whole heart. They built a beautiful life and family together in North Belle Vernon. Their love was built on a childhood friendship in elementary school and as neighbors all those years ago. Judith’s other prized possessions are her daughters, Angela and Jennifer, and grandson, Brady. Angela Marie Hayes, daughter, and James Hayes Jr., son-in-law, together with their son, Brady Hayes, loved Judith “GiGi” immensely. GiGi was the best grandmother a little boy of five short years could ask for. True pals and best friends from day one, Brady and GiGi loved playing together, going out to eat and shopping. Always caring, Judith also leaves behind her loving daughter, Jennifer Swank of Rostraver, who will miss her very much. Earlier in Judith’s story, she was a proud and hard-working employee at Corning Glass in Charleroi. She later worked at Charleroi Pizza Hut, where she enjoyed serving and socializing with her patrons. For many years, Judith’s altruistic self volunteered for her daughters’ school and church events and veterans’ hospital activities. Her pride for her husband’s military service throughout the years continued and the many Marine Corps League and Purple Heart functions that she and her family attended, which were so important and precious to her. Judith’s love, concern and everyday thoughtfulness will live on with her family. Her sense of humor, ability to laugh at yourself and honest advice are rare and genuine qualities. We will miss the daily phone calls, talks on the couch watching television and special times around a dinner table, but these memories and thoughts of you will remain with us always. We love you “Hun,” “Mom” and “GiGi” so much. You will always be our loving wife, mother and grandmother. Funeral services and interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies were private and under the care of CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA
WSJM

Dale Avery

Dale Avery, 80, of Paw Paw, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home. Dale lived his life as a devoted educator and family man. He was born August 29, 1941, in Jackson, Michigan, the son of the late Ronald Avery and Josephine (Lamb) Avery. Following high school, Dale went to Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. While there, he became a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, serving as President. Dale then attended Wayne State University where he earned his master’s degree. For 39 years, Dale was employed with the Taylor Public Schools, beginning his career as a history teacher, moving into counseling and shifting into administration as an assistant principal at West Junior High School and then principal of the Titan Program, an alternative educational option for Taylor students.
PAW PAW, MI
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
easternshorepost.com

Olive T. Custis

Mrs. Olive T. Custis, 94 of Onancock, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Catered Living Assisted Care in Ocean Pines, Md., with her twin daughters at her side. She joins her predeceased husband, John Q. Custis, and close relatives of the Custis and Michell families. She leaves behind a...
ONANCOCK, VA
myalbertlea.com

Tracy Vandegrift

On the morning of December 17, 2021, surrounded by family, Tracy Vandegrift went peacefully home to be with her Lord and join her beloved husband, Doug. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bayview Funeral Home at 2:00 o’clock on Wednesday, December 22. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Tracy will be gently laid to rest next to Doug at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are welcomed and may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Freeborn County Historical Society for the Itasca Rock Garden, or American Red Cross.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Lake Charles American Press

Ruby Marie Dupuie Nunez

Ruby Marie Dupuie Nunez, 90, passed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. She was born on Sept. 16, 1931 in Grand Chenier, La. to Delma and Edia Swire. She loved the outdoors, flowers, fishing, crabbing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was the lunchroom manager for nearly 20 years at Grand Chenier Elementary School where the students enjoyed her food. She was also a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church and an American Axillary member.
GRAND CHENIER, LA
WSJM

Pamela Teresa Williams

Pamela Teresa Williams, 71, of Benton Harbor, Michigan passed away on December 24, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Monday, December 27, 2021 3:56 PM.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Western Iowa Today

Avery Andersen Obituary

Funeral services for 20-year old Avery Anderssen of Atlantic will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service and will take place at the Atlantic High School. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 pm until 7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic with the family present.
ATLANTIC, IA
Newport Buzz

RIP Donald C. Berry

Donald C. Berry, 76, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Donald was born on September 25, 1945, in Newport, RI, to James and Myrtle (Peckham) Berry. He served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy before becoming a refrigeration technician at Raytheon where he retired.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
jcpost.com

Sherri Rae Kohman

Sherri Rae Kohman, 68 of Abilene, KS, entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. John's Hospital, Tulsa, Oklahoma after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. She was born June 9, 1953 in Satanta, KS the daughter of Gale and Betty Jo (Unger) Young. She graduated...
ABILENE, KS
voiceofmuscatine.com

William Bekker

William Bekker, 85, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Genesis East. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Nichols. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m....
DAVENPORT, IA
gasconadecountyrepublican.com

Jack David Lairmore

Kyle and Angela Lairmore of Owensville, wish to announce the birth of their son Jack David Lairmore, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 12:39 a.m., at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Jack joins his fur- sisters Bella and Molly. Jack weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and was 20 inches long.
OWENSVILLE, MO
easternshorepost.com

Nancy Bonniwell

Mrs. Nancy Bonniwell, 88, wife of the late Edwin Marshall and the late Thomas Sidney Bonniwell Sr. and a resident of Onancock, formerly of Exmore, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. A native of Willis Wharf, she was the daughter of the late Milford Thomas Smith Sr. and the late Nannie Ennis Smith. She was a retired teacher’s aide for Northampton County Public Schools and member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
EXMORE, VA
kogt.com

Barbara Kay Veillon Hester

Barbara Kay Veillon Hester, 69, from Livingston, Texas went to be with the Lord on December 6th, after finally winning her brief battle with cancer. We know that her physical body has passed but her soul is completely healed and today she is dancing with the angels in the presence of the Lord.
LIVINGSTON, TX
inkfreenews.com

Jean Louise Kuhn-Hatch

Jean Louise Kuhn-Hatch, 98, North Manchester, died at 4 a.m. Dec. 25, 2021, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where she had been a resident for nine years. She was born on Sept. 23, 1923, in Milford. Her parents were Joseph and Jeanette (Darkwood) Krauter. Jean was married in North...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
dailyjournal.net

Victor C. Brown

Victor C. ‘Vic’ Brown, age 65 passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Morgantown. He was resident of Franklin. Vic was born January 27, 1956 in Oklahoma, to his parents, the late Victor C. and Marilyn (Miller) Brown Sr. He was a 1974 graduate of Greenwood High School and went on to serve as Airman with the United States Airforce. Vic worked for over 25 years in the swimming pool industry and later worked for Dreyer &Reinhold Car Dealership in Greenwood as a Car Salesman.
FRANKLIN, IN

