Judith Anne Whitt

Judith Celestine Caterini passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. Beloved and proud wife of almost 51 years to Constantine J. Caterini, Judith’s love for her husband was as evident on her winter wedding day in 1970 as it is today. Constantine or “Gus,” as everyone knows him, loves her with his whole heart. They built a beautiful life and family together in North Belle Vernon. Their love was built on a childhood friendship in elementary school and as neighbors all those years ago. Judith’s other prized possessions are her daughters, Angela and Jennifer, and grandson, Brady. Angela Marie Hayes, daughter, and James Hayes Jr., son-in-law, together with their son, Brady Hayes, loved Judith “GiGi” immensely. GiGi was the best grandmother a little boy of five short years could ask for. True pals and best friends from day one, Brady and GiGi loved playing together, going out to eat and shopping. Always caring, Judith also leaves behind her loving daughter, Jennifer Swank of Rostraver, who will miss her very much. Earlier in Judith’s story, she was a proud and hard-working employee at Corning Glass in Charleroi. She later worked at Charleroi Pizza Hut, where she enjoyed serving and socializing with her patrons. For many years, Judith’s altruistic self volunteered for her daughters’ school and church events and veterans’ hospital activities. Her pride for her husband’s military service throughout the years continued and the many Marine Corps League and Purple Heart functions that she and her family attended, which were so important and precious to her. Judith’s love, concern and everyday thoughtfulness will live on with her family. Her sense of humor, ability to laugh at yourself and honest advice are rare and genuine qualities. We will miss the daily phone calls, talks on the couch watching television and special times around a dinner table, but these memories and thoughts of you will remain with us always. We love you “Hun,” “Mom” and “GiGi” so much. You will always be our loving wife, mother and grandmother. Funeral services and interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies were private and under the care of CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.

NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO