First Look: Street Feud Is a Fast-Casual, Hip-Hop-Fueled Good Time

Mired in frozen doldrums in January 2021, I dreamt of carefree culinary adventures such as the one I took with my pals Alex and Beth to Anthony’s Italiano in Donora in early 2020. I always do my best to find a way to be proactive rather than spend too much time mucked up about what I can’t do, and driving around to eat hyper-specific pizzas, even if it were mostly on solo missions, felt like a safe and scrumptious way to amuse myself while waiting for my coronavirus vaccination. It also presented an opportunity to learn about the Pittsburgh pizzaioli who have put their spin on our region’s pizza for the past 70 years. I returned to Donora for Anthony DiDonato’s pies, which feature a thin second crust between a lower layer of cheese and a saucy top. Next, I drove to Steubenville, Ohio, to DiCarlo’s, the birthplace of Ohio Valley-style pizza, and then to Pizza House in Ambridge for my favorite version of that permutation, which is a light and crunchy “grandma” style crust capped with a rainfall of room-temperature cheese. Out in Monessen is Nuzzaci Pizza Shoppee, where I found hefty sponge pies. I finished my pizza chase at Jioio’s, the polarizing Westmoreland County spot with the sweet, pastry-like crust. All of this allowed for long drives and tasty bites, and, eventually, Pittsburgh Magazine’s March cover story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO