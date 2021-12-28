ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

First Look: Street Feud Is a Fast-Casual, Hip-Hop-Fueled Good Time

By Molly Martin
Westword
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: Open 11:20 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:20 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:20 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information: Follow the restaurant on Instagram @street_feud. What we saw: Street Feud is a concept that's been taking shape for years —...

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Westword

Our Thirty Favorite New Colorado Craft Beers From 2021

A couple of things happened this year. The first is that I got a little less extreme — and maybe a touch grumpier — when it comes to beer. While I still love a well-made adjunct stout (coconut!) and the occasional rich milkshake IPA (more coconut!), there seemed to be fewer and fewer examples that I wanted to try. Instead, my palate steered me back from the edge and more toward the middle, where the land of darker lagers and balanced-but-bold pale ales and IPAs (both clear and hazy) lie.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 19-25

On Christmas Eve, Piatti will serve its last meal after more than 25 years in Cherry Creek. The Italian eatery is owned by the California-based Moana group; it's one of nine locations of the brand. An Instagram post announcing the closure in late November noted that the news was "sudden" — and it was also a hard hit for many longtime employees.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
foxsanantonio.com

'With a side of regret': Michelin-starred restaurant review goes viral

In the restaurant industry, a Michelin star is the ultimate seal of approval. It tells potential patrons that this is a restaurant to visit, an experience not to be missed, a meal to be remembered forever. It doesn't necessarily tell you what's on the menu. Travel writer Geraldine DeRuiter found...
RESTAURANTS
Westword

Social Sightings: Domo Takes a Holiday Break and More

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. After a viral TikTok video led to long...
RESTAURANTS
whatnowatlanta.com

Hometown Fast-Casual gusto! to Go Big in 2022

Proud ATLien restaurant group gusto! has ambitious plans to expand and build out its hometown market and beyond. The restaurant company recently announced details of its 12th location opening, this time in Tucker, and Founder Nate Hybl says he would like to have a deal pipeline in place by the end of 2022 to increase gusto!’s Atlanta-area footprint by 50 percent.
ATLANTA, GA
Fast Casual

Sushi Maki makes 'polished fast casual' debut

South Florida-based Sushi Maki has opened its first "polished fast casual" concept in Fort Lauderdale. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant, which represents the company's first stand-alone location in Broward County, features new menu items, including a Las Olas roll and Tuna Poke Nachos, as a tribute to the local community. The concept is an evolution of the traditional fast casual as it uses glassware and plate ware rather than disposable options and allows customers to choose whether to order from team members or QR codes. They may also choose to have their meals at tables indoors or outdoors or pick them up curbside from dedicated grab-and-go parking spots, according to a company press release.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Street Food#Food Drink#Instagram#Avanti#Texas Barbecue#Masterchef#Michelin#Grah
Austin 360

15 of the best dishes at new Austin restaurants in 2021

When I look across the Austin dining landscape and see all of the new restaurants, trailers and pop-up operations that were born during such a traumatic time, I want to stand up on my table and applaud all of the servers, bussers, cooks, dishwashers, chefs and owners who have had the courage, fortitude and generosity to bash on regardless.
AUSTIN, TX
Westword

16th Street Mall: Ten Stores Where You Can Find Holiday Gifts

The 16th Street Mall is a nearly forty-year-old experiment in downtown urban renewal that’s become one of Denver’s tourist hot spots. For years, it has struggled to re-establish the juggernaut of its retail history, especially in the old digs of much-loved stores like May D&F, Joslins, Neusteter’s and Denver Dry Goods; the pandemic set back many of those efforts.
DENVER, CO
Dallas News

The Marfa Spirit Co. launches first sotol, now in D-FW stores

For decades, Marfa has provided visitors with a dose of food, art and culture that far exceeds the small West Texas town’s size. Now, there’s one more reason to make the road trip, and it serves infinitely more drinks than the Prada installation. The Marfa Spirit Co. is...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

All of the Fast Food & Fast Casual Chains Open on Christmas Day

Need a quick meal or an infusion of caffeine on Christmas Day? While most fast-food chains are closed on the big holiday, there are a few out there that are keeping the oven warm and the coffee fresh. Because so many fast-food restaurants are owned by private individuals (franchises make...
RESTAURANTS
Chicago Tribune

Parker House Sausage began with $10 and a family recipe. 102 years later, it’s a Chicago icon — and one of America’s oldest Black-owned businesses.

Robin McFolling is Chicago’s sausage queen. Heiress of the legendary Parker House Sausage Co., McFolling is the third generation to reign over her family’s centenarian South Side sausage factory, where she’s been its president since 2013. The original “Sausage King” was Judge Parker, McFolling’s grandfather, who started Parker House in 1919. Today, it is one of the oldest meat processors in ...
CHICAGO, IL
Santa Monica Daily Press

Neighborhood pizza restaurant Ghisallo brings the wood fire

At Ghisallo the chefs treat pizza dough like a living thing, because well it is. Their fermented dough is treated with all the care of a small child as the temperature, moisture levels, and kneading are closely monitored to keep the healthy bacteria intact and flavor packing a punch. “These...
RESTAURANTS
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
HIP HOP
Robb Report

How to Make an Oaxaca Old Fashioned, the Classic Cocktail Made Better With Mezcal

Mezcal, technically, is a distilled spirit made from the agave plant, but you can also think of it as a kind of fever. Mezcal tends to obsess people. Consume them. It is a wild spirit, smoky and mercurial and powerful as an ox, but develop a taste for it and you’ll find it’s all you want to drink for months. And while it can sometimes feel difficult to find an entry point on something so bold, the Oaxaca Old Fashioned is the cocktail that points at the furious thrashing bull that is mezcal, and hands you a saddle. Mezcal’s been made...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Digital Fast-Casual Kitchens

Chipotle will soon be opening the doors to its very first Chipotlane Digital Kitchen in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and it offers a look at the way restaurants are adapting to support growing digital businesses. This prototype location includes a walk-up window for convenient pickups and no inside access for guests, but it does offer patio seating space.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Year of Food Memories: Pittsburgh Dining in 2021

Mired in frozen doldrums in January 2021, I dreamt of carefree culinary adventures such as the one I took with my pals Alex and Beth to Anthony’s Italiano in Donora in early 2020. I always do my best to find a way to be proactive rather than spend too much time mucked up about what I can’t do, and driving around to eat hyper-specific pizzas, even if it were mostly on solo missions, felt like a safe and scrumptious way to amuse myself while waiting for my coronavirus vaccination. It also presented an opportunity to learn about the Pittsburgh pizzaioli who have put their spin on our region’s pizza for the past 70 years. I returned to Donora for Anthony DiDonato’s pies, which feature a thin second crust between a lower layer of cheese and a saucy top. Next, I drove to Steubenville, Ohio, to DiCarlo’s, the birthplace of Ohio Valley-style pizza, and then to Pizza House in Ambridge for my favorite version of that permutation, which is a light and crunchy “grandma” style crust capped with a rainfall of room-temperature cheese. Out in Monessen is Nuzzaci Pizza Shoppee, where I found hefty sponge pies. I finished my pizza chase at Jioio’s, the polarizing Westmoreland County spot with the sweet, pastry-like crust. All of this allowed for long drives and tasty bites, and, eventually, Pittsburgh Magazine’s March cover story.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy