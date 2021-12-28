ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles ‘Aren’t Making Any Kind of Attempt’ at New Music

By Corey Irwin
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Vince Gill says the current Eagles lineup isn’t planning on recording new songs. “There doesn’t seem to be any kind of attempt at that,” he told Cleveland.com, adding that he thought it was a “pretty healthy” position for the band to take. Gill joined...

Vince Gill Reveals the Eagles Have No Plans for New Music

Vince Gill is a prolific singer-songwriter in his own right, but it doesn't look like he'll be plying that side of his craft as a member of the Eagles any time soon. In a new interview, the country icon says the legendary country-rock group have no plans to record new music with the current lineup that he's part of.
Vince Gill talks bluegrass, Tony Rice tribute and making music with the Eagles

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It doesn’t take much to get Vince Gill to play with folks. The singer and guitarist has logged time in bands -- Pure Prairie League, the Notorious Cherry Bombs, the Time Jumpers and, currently, the Eagles -- and has released 15 studio albums. He was once asked to join Dire Straits, and his collaborating resume ranges from wife Amy Grant and Kelly Clarkson to Ricky Skaggs and Rodney Crowell, among many others. Along the way he’s won 22 Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as well as his native Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

