It was very sad to hear about the passing of legendary Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden (seen above), which happened on Tuesday morning at the age of 85. If you're under the age of 30, you know Madden as the name of the immensely popular video game Madden22 (or insert whatever recent year you want). If you're a baby boomer, you remember him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders in the 1970's (where he won Super Bowl XI in January of 1977). And then you remember him as the star of the old Miller Lite commercials and his excellent TV work with four different networks over 30 years.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO