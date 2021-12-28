ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Tractor-trailer catches on fire, closes all EB lanes on Route 58 in Suffolk

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 22 hours ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer caused a backup on Route 58 in Suffolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the scene of a vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer in the 1900 block of eastbound Portsmouth Boulevard/Route 58 around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.

When they got to the scene, officials found the tractor-trailer with flames coming from the rear brakes.

The fire progressed into the trailer where the non-hazardous contents caught on fire.

Officials say the contents will have to be unloaded to suppress the fire. At this time, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The crash closed all eastbound lanes on Route 58 and reopened just after 5 p.m.

