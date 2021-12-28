VCU men and women’s basketball games postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has announced two new COVID related game cancellations this week.

The VCU men’s home game against George Mason scheduled for Thursday Dec. 30, and the VCU women’s away game against La Salle scheduled for Saturday Dec. 1 have both been postponed.

The school has not announced reschedule dates for either game.

This comes alongside the Atlantic 10’s decision to revise it’s COVID forfeiture policy ahead of conference play, in lieu of new guidelines from The Centers for Disease Control on Monday .

Women’s Games Postponed:

Jan. 1- Fordham at Davidson

Jan. 1- George Mason at Massachusetts

Jan. 1- VCU at La Salle

Jan. 1- Dayton at Rhode Island- Rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 16

Men’s Games Postponed:

Dec. 30- St. Bonaventure at George Washington

Dec. 30- George Mason at VCU

Dec. 30- Duquesne at Davidson

Dec. 30- Dayton at Rhode Island

Dec. 30- Saint Louis at Massachusetts

