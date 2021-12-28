ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VCU men and women’s basketball games postponed

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oi9ai_0dXfOUhK00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has announced two new COVID related game cancellations this week.

The VCU men’s home game against George Mason scheduled for Thursday Dec. 30, and the VCU women’s away game against La Salle scheduled for Saturday Dec. 1 have both been postponed.

The school has not announced reschedule dates for either game.

CDC shortens previously recommended 10-day COVID-19 isolation; quarantine for all

This comes alongside the Atlantic 10’s decision to revise it’s COVID forfeiture policy ahead of conference play, in lieu of new guidelines from The Centers for Disease Control on Monday .

Women’s Games Postponed:

  • Jan. 1- Fordham at Davidson
  • Jan. 1- George Mason at Massachusetts
  • Jan. 1- VCU at La Salle
  • Jan. 1- Dayton at Rhode Island- Rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 16

Men’s Games Postponed:

  • Dec. 30- St. Bonaventure at George Washington
  • Dec. 30- George Mason at VCU
  • Dec. 30- Duquesne at Davidson
  • Dec. 30- Dayton at Rhode Island
  • Dec. 30- Saint Louis at Massachusetts
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Journey to Beijing: no Olympics for NHL players

(NEXSTAR) – Men’s hockey at the 2018 winter Olympics took place without NHL players, and that will once again be the case four years later. “You know, I think everybody was looking forward to this,” said Kyle Connor, a forward with the Winnipeg Jets. “We made this a big part of our collective bargaining agreement […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
George Washington, VA
City
Dayton, VA
Richmond, VA
Basketball
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Covid#La Salle#Cdc#Women S Games#Men S Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy