VCU men and women’s basketball games postponed
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has announced two new COVID related game cancellations this week.
The VCU men’s home game against George Mason scheduled for Thursday Dec. 30, and the VCU women’s away game against La Salle scheduled for Saturday Dec. 1 have both been postponed.
The school has not announced reschedule dates for either game.CDC shortens previously recommended 10-day COVID-19 isolation; quarantine for all
This comes alongside the Atlantic 10’s decision to revise it’s COVID forfeiture policy ahead of conference play, in lieu of new guidelines from The Centers for Disease Control on Monday .
Women’s Games Postponed:
- Jan. 1- Fordham at Davidson
- Jan. 1- George Mason at Massachusetts
- Jan. 1- VCU at La Salle
- Jan. 1- Dayton at Rhode Island- Rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 16
Men’s Games Postponed:
- Dec. 30- St. Bonaventure at George Washington
- Dec. 30- George Mason at VCU
- Dec. 30- Duquesne at Davidson
- Dec. 30- Dayton at Rhode Island
- Dec. 30- Saint Louis at Massachusetts
