Riverwood hosting New Year’s Eve bowling event

Are you looking for something fun to do to ring in the New Year and support a good cause? Well, The Wallace Theater is bringing its first-ever New Year’s Eve Gala to Levelland. On December 31st, they will host a black-tie cocktail event, hor devours, open bar, live music,...
The Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation's 2022 Happy New Year's Eve party is from 8:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. at the Fisher Center Friday evening. This event is a benefit for the hospital's Foundation, which raises money to purchase equipment and help in other financial ways. Special guest emcee for the event is...
CHICOPEE – To kick off the new year on the right note, the Knights of Columbus 404 Council in Chicopee are hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration at their Castle of Knights location on 1597 Memorial Dr. Current District Deputy and Past Grand Knight Don Darcy spoke to...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced it would extend holiday hours and host a New Years’s Eve celebration this year. The adventure theme park will be open for holiday fun from 9 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve. “Guests ringing in the new year at Anakeesta will...
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will be offering night skiing for the first time on New Year’s Eve. This weekend, night skiing will again be offered from 3:30-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to Hogadon. Night skiing will be offered this season after Hogadon added new...
To make up for the way the pandemic has limited our ability to travel these last two years, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is hosting a New Year’s party to let guests “Travel Around the World,” from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Themed bars...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grace Cancer Foundation is hosting their 4th annual New Year’s Eve Gala, “Wild About Grace” at the Riverside Golf Club Ballroom in Grand Island. The event is happening on Friday, December 31, from 6: 30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. with cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m.
ABILENE — After purchasing the iconic landmark earlier this year, Joseph Tatner announced he is hosting a New Year's Eve party at the Lebold Mansion. Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at the mansion, 106 N. Vine St. in Abilene, the party is a time for people to "come eat, drink and be merry" as they party like it's 1899.
The Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Gala. “There will be snacks, crafts, and a picture booth,” Discovery Museum Event and Marketing Coordinator Madison Bazzett said. The gala will take place on Friday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The...
The next several days will pass by all too quickly and before you know it we will be ringing in the New Year. If you are like me then you will wait until New Year’s Eve around 3 pm to decide that you want to do something that evening. So I made a list of some of the events that will be happening around Acadiana on New Year’s Eve.
It’s time to ring in 2022, and there are a couple of places in Carter County that members of the community can go to celebrate the final night of 2021. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Elizabethton will host an annual New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31.
If you are looking to ring in the New Year in style, the Independence Community College Jazz Band with be holding a New Year's Eve Gala on December 31st. Independence Chamber of Commerce Director Lisa Wilson gives the details of this stylish event. Tickets are on sale for $20.00 per...
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re looking to host a party to kick off 2022, New Year’s Eve is the time to do it!. Put some sparkle and glitz into the evening starting...
VFW Post 4075 will host a New Year's Eve party beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The cost is $10 per person or $15 per couple. Hors d'oeuvres will be served at 9 p.m. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. Music will be provided by Bonnie and Ronnie.
Comments / 0