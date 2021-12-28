ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Riverwood hosting New Year’s Eve bowling event

By Jim Lahde
Morning Sun
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverwood is ringing in the New Year with a special no-tap bowling event on...

www.themorningsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
newspressnow.com

Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation hosting New Year's Eve party fundraiser

The Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation's 2022 Happy New Year's Eve party is from 8:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. at the Fisher Center Friday evening. This event is a benefit for the hospital's Foundation, which raises money to purchase equipment and help in other financial ways. Special guest emcee for the event is...
CHARITIES
thereminder.com

Knights of Columbus hosting New Year’s Eve celebration

CHICOPEE – To kick off the new year on the right note, the Knights of Columbus 404 Council in Chicopee are hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration at their Castle of Knights location on 1597 Memorial Dr. Current District Deputy and Past Grand Knight Don Darcy spoke to...
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Riverwood
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced it would extend holiday hours and host a New Years’s Eve celebration this year. The adventure theme park will be open for holiday fun from 9 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve. “Guests ringing in the new year at Anakeesta will...
GATLINBURG, TN
oilcity.news

Hogadon hosting first ever night skiing on New Year’s Eve

CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will be offering night skiing for the first time on New Year’s Eve. This weekend, night skiing will again be offered from 3:30-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to Hogadon. Night skiing will be offered this season after Hogadon added new...
CASPER, WY
Morning Sun

Dance out the year at Casino New Year’s bash

To make up for the way the pandemic has limited our ability to travel these last two years, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is hosting a New Year’s party to let guests “Travel Around the World,” from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Themed bars...
THEATER & DANCE
KSNB Local4

Grace Cancer Foundation hosting New Year’s Eve Gala

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grace Cancer Foundation is hosting their 4th annual New Year’s Eve Gala, “Wild About Grace” at the Riverside Golf Club Ballroom in Grand Island. The event is happening on Friday, December 31, from 6: 30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. with cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Salina Journal

Lebold Mansion hosting New Year's Eve Party

ABILENE — After purchasing the iconic landmark earlier this year, Joseph Tatner announced he is hosting a New Year's Eve party at the Lebold Mansion. Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at the mansion, 106 N. Vine St. in Abilene, the party is a time for people to "come eat, drink and be merry" as they party like it's 1899.
ABILENE, KS
Classic Rock 105.1

New Year’s Eve Events Around Acadiana

The next several days will pass by all too quickly and before you know it we will be ringing in the New Year. If you are like me then you will wait until New Year’s Eve around 3 pm to decide that you want to do something that evening. So I made a list of some of the events that will be happening around Acadiana on New Year’s Eve.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kggfradio.com

ICC Jazz Band to Host New Year's Eve Gala

If you are looking to ring in the New Year in style, the Independence Community College Jazz Band with be holding a New Year's Eve Gala on December 31st. Independence Chamber of Commerce Director Lisa Wilson gives the details of this stylish event. Tickets are on sale for $20.00 per...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
reviewed.com

Hosting a New Year's Eve party? Shop these essentials

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re looking to host a party to kick off 2022, New Year’s Eve is the time to do it!. Put some sparkle and glitz into the evening starting...
SHOPPING
The State-Journal

VFW Post 4075 to host New Year's Eve party

VFW Post 4075 will host a New Year's Eve party beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The cost is $10 per person or $15 per couple. Hors d'oeuvres will be served at 9 p.m. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. Music will be provided by Bonnie and Ronnie.
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy