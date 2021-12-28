Dior Postpones Its Travis Scott Collaboration Indefinitely

Dior is pumping the brakes on its collaboration with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label following the deaths of 10 people and hundreds of injuries at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival in Houston this November.

In a statement to FN sister publication WWD, the French luxury brand said: “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

The Cactus Jack Dior collection designed by Scott and the French house’s men’s artistic director Kim Jones drew from the rapper’s home state of Texas and Dior’s Parisian roots. The duo said that the collection was inspired by Christian Dior‘s first journey to America in 1947 where Texas was one of the designer’s first stops. The unexpected destination with its grand canyons and huge dusty deserts made a lasting impression on the designer, according to the label upon first unveiling the collaboration in June.

The indefinite postponement is the latest in a number of deferments and/or cancellations for the Houston rapper. Most notably was Nike’s announcement in November that it was going to delay the release of the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Max 1 collaboration.

Nike was set to release two Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 styles — the “Baroque Brown” and the monochromatic “Saturn Gold” looks — on Dec. 16 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET, as well as at select Nike Sportswear retailers.

On Nov. 6, Scott took to social media following the Astroworld event to address the public. “I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.