ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

31-year-old man shot and killed in Suffolk

By Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qgXC_0dXfO0Y100
Generic stock image of police car lights shot September 8, 2020. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Suffolk, police say.

Officers were called to a shooting at 8:50 p.m. near Jericho area on the 100 block of North Capital Street. There they found Demonz Markese Wilson, 31, of Suffolk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t released any additional details.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Suffolk Police through their website or Facebook page. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submitted online at www.p3tips.com .

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
phl17.com

2 suspects caught on video beating a woman unconscious

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two suspects are in custody after police say they were involved in a violent road rage beating caught on video in Jenkintown. The incident happened on the intersection of York and Rydal roads around 10 a.m. last Thursday. According to police, 37-year-old Charles Clifton Woodson and 25-year-old September...
JENKINTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suffolk Police#Crime#Katz#The Virginian Pilot A#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs12.com

Family of 14-year-old found dead in canal speaks out

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a teenage boy who was found dead in a canal is asking for answers. Vensly Maxime,14, was originally reported missing on Wednesday, according to the Palm Beach County School Board Police. After a 3-day search, family members found the 14...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy