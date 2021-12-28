31-year-old man shot and killed in Suffolk

Generic stock image of police car lights shot September 8, 2020. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Suffolk, police say.

Officers were called to a shooting at 8:50 p.m. near Jericho area on the 100 block of North Capital Street. There they found Demonz Markese Wilson, 31, of Suffolk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t released any additional details.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Suffolk Police through their website or Facebook page. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submitted online at www.p3tips.com .

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com