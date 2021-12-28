Seahawks activate two offensive players from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Seattle Seahawks just announced that they’ve activated two players from their Reserve/COVID-19 list. Tight end Will Dissly and offensive tackle Brandon Shell are the ones getting activated.

Dissly has posted 20 catches, 223 yards and one touchdown in 14 games this season. Meanwhile, Shell has started 10 games at right tackle. Jake Curhan has been taking his place in the lineup with mixed results.

Seattle still has a few players on their COVID-19 list, including cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Bless Austin plus defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Bryan Mone.