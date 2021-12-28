Dollar General eyeing North Little Rock to build $140M distribution center, bring 300+ jobs to area

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock City Council met Monday night to discuss a proposal that would bring a $140 million Dollar General warehouse distribution center to the city.

According to the city council, this is one of three projects that could be coming to the area.

The Dollar General warehouse distribution has been in the works for almost a year and is almost ready to be fully announced by the company, officials said.

With construction costs continuing to rise, officials said the city is considering offering a tax abatement for the company, if they do invest in the community. Taxes would be based on the company’s actual investment, which is currently proposed at $140 million.

The company has reportedly stated this could provide job opportunities for 300 to 600 people, with officials saying it would most likely be more than that as companies are notoriously cautious when announcing these numbers.

A public hearing to discuss the proposal is scheduled for January 10.

