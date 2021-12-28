ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Don West Back In The Hospital To 'Kick Cancer's Ass'

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Don West is back in the hospital. Jeff Jarrett tweeted, with West's permission, that West is back in the hospital to "kick cancer's ass" for a second time. In June, West revealed he had been diagnosed with...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 3

Related
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Jarrett
enstarz.com

Hilary Farr Almost Died? HGTV Host Spills One Mistake Her Doctor As She Fights Secret Health Condition [Details]

"Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr recently opened up for the first time regarding her health diagnosis made by doctors, however, it didn't seem to go well back then. In a new issue released by People, the TV star admitted that back in 2012, her doctors found "a suspicious lump" after she went in for a routine mammogram. Farr decided to undergo surgery, yet, based on the lab results, the tumor was "precancerous, not malignant," which made her relieved.
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Chemotherapy#Combat#Donwestdeals
survivornet.com

‘General Hospital’ Star & Cancer Survivor Cameron Mathison, 52, Says ‘It Was Just a Fluke That I Found My Own Cancer’; Remembers His Mother Who Passed Recently From Cancer

Mathison Grieves His Mom While Positively Impacting Fans. Cameron Matthison appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and spoke candidly about how he’s coping after his mom passed from cancer, and how his own cancer journey has impacted his fans. In 2019, Mathison was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, a...
CANCER
Tyler Morning Telegraph

East Texas family facing 'painful' decision as terminally-ill son battles cancer with declining health

Hayden Bolling turned 9 years old just days ago, but his family knows time is limited. James and Samantha Bolling, of Henderson, are spending as much time as possible with their son who is terminally ill with brain cancer. Hayden has been fighting cancer since 2016, but recently his condition worsened, causing a special trip to be cut short and forcing the family to face difficult decisions.
TEXAS STATE
survivornet.com

‘My Last Chemo Is Done!’: Country Music Star Ashley Monroe, 35, Completes Chemotherapy; Understanding Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and Treatment Options for the Disease

Country music star Ashley Monroe has completed chemotherapy for cancer. She shared news of her non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis over the summer. Her diagnosis came after doctors looked into her anemia (low levels of red blood cells) – a possible symptom of her rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ktvo.com

Surgeons Remove Rare Cancer from Man's Sinus Cavity

Patrick Tassone, MD, has examined thousands of CT scans, but few quite like this. On the left side of his computer screen, the scan showed a normal sinus cavity. On the right side, though, was a tumor — spindle cell carcinoma, about 1 1/2 inches long. Cancers of the nasal cavity or sinuses make up just 3 to 5% of all head and neck cancers in the U.S.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Cancer Survivor Abby Lee Miller, 56, Makes It From Bankruptcy To Posh London Club — She Reminds Us To Never Quit

After going through cancer, bankruptcy, and multiple surgeries, Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller is living the high life at the posh and upscale Annabel’s Mayfair in London. Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma in April 2018, and after suffering complications from her first spinal surgery, she’s used an electric wheelchair for mobility.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Pittsburgh

Free Care Fund: Anna Thankful To Children’s Hospital Staff For Helping Her Find Hope During Cancer Fight

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 68th annual KDKA UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show is this Thursday, Dec. 16, and this week we’re featuring patients who’ve benefitted from the care they received at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Last month at Thanksgiving, very few were as stuffed as 13-year-old Anna Markiewicz. Stuffed with thanks, that is. (Photo Credit: KDKA) She recently became a cancer survivor and until this Thanksgiving had not been with her extended family since 2018. “Her immune system was just wiped out. It was easy for her to get an infection from something that wouldn’t normally be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
survivornet.com

Remembering ‘Saved By The Bell’s’ Dustin Diamond, Who Was Diagnosed with Lung Cancer Only Three Weeks Before Passing; How to Recognize the Symptoms

Diamond's Lung Cancer Battle & Symptoms of the Disease. Actor Dustin Diamond died on February 1, 2021, after a three-week battle with lung cancer. Diamond, a stand-up comic and actor, was best known for his work on Saved by the Bell, and he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer in January 2021.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Doctor Visits Are Looming in the New Year; Remembering the Persistent Woman Who Visited The Doctor 7 Times Before Ultimately Being Diagnosed With Lymphoma

As 2021 comes to a close this week, routine visits to the doctor are looming in the new year. We are here to remind you to not skip them!. One story stands out among the rest: a 23-year-old woman who visited her doctor seven times during the pandemic before she was ultimately diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.
HEALTH
Fightful

Fightful

5K+
Followers
20K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy