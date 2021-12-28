With Applications for 2022 'Robust' So Far, Some Law Schools Eye Fewer Enrollments

(Reuters) - The pandemic-driven surge in law school enrollment is real. The number of first-year law students nationwide increased nearly 12% this fall, according to data released Wednesday by the American Bar Association. It said there are 42,718 new Juris Doctor students at the 196 law schools accredited by the ABA, up 4,516 from 2020.
Applications are available for the Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity (ICLEO) program, which is designed to assist traditionally underrepresented groups in pursuing a legal career. Applications are available at courts.in.gov/cleo and are due by March 21, 2022. ICLEO offers students a preparatory institute the summer before law school. This...
As of November, ABA-accredited law schools can accept the Graduate Record Examination from applicants in lieu of the Law School Admission Test, and some wonder if those with the financial resources will purchase test prep classes for both and submit their best score. That’s a terrible idea, says Jeff Thomas,...
Law schools tend to see higher interest during economic downturns. That trend appears to have been turbocharged by Covid-19 and related phenomena like the Great Resignation. Join the Boston Business Journal for a discussion on the economy and looking ahead. The BostonCIO of the Year ORBIE Awards honor chief information...
The Princeton Review released its Best Law Schools for 2022 on Tuesday, which isn’t a straight ranking of the “best” law schools, but instead includes the top 10 schools in each of 14 categories, derived largely from student surveys. Unsurprisingly, the entire. But several non-T14 schools made...
In the recent we still have been updated that the fourth stimulus checks called have been increased very widely and also it has been seen that there are some Democrats in the Congress who are badly behind the plan. The plan of fourth seamless checks which has been increased for...
SURPRISE December stimulus checks worth up to $1,000 are being sent out before the end of the month. In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont announced the Back to Work program for $1,000 in stimulus checks, starting on May 30, 2021, which will continue until December 31, 2021. The requirements are more...
The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
A new U.S. Census Bureau study presents extraordinary population figures. The Census’ Vintage 2021 report shows that America’s population rose by only 0.1%, or 392,665, between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. That is the lowest rate since the United States was founded. The Census report indicates that several factors contributed to the slow […]
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
The new year is approaching, and the Social Security Administration will soon be sending out Social Security payments for January 2022. These payments will include the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment...
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York led the way this year in population loss. The U.S. Census Bureau put that loss at more than 319,000 New Yorkers between July 2020 and July 2021 - the highest of any state in the nation. Percentage-wise, it was 1.6 percent of the...
The Department of Education on Thursday urged districts to combat pandemic-fueled teacher shortages by offering them more money from the pot of federal COVID-relief aid, in a letter sent to schools nationwide. Schools are facing dire staffing losses as droves of teachers leave their posts, exhausted by the stresses of...
The federal government should no longer allow interest to be accrued for certain payment plans or simply cancel student loan interest all together. In lieu of canceling all student loan debt, all interest payments should offset the original principal. Chances are that if you are reading this article and graduated...
Federal Georgia judge grants U.S. government's stay of state governments' preliminary injunction blocking federal contractor vaccine mandate. Federal government sought stay pending appeal of preliminary injunction to U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Plaintiffs' claims of statutory overreach by President will likely prevail based on law rather than...
Americans are packing up and moving away from cities like New York City and Washington DC for greener pastures in states like Texas and Idaho as the Covid-19 pandemic has driven migration away from the heavily concentrated northeast, according to new US Census Bureau figures.In the data released this week, Washington DC saw the largest by per cent population decrease, losing nearly 3 per cent of its total population primarily to domestic migration. New York state saw the largest cumulative population decrease in 2020, losing more than 350,000 people to domestic migration and seeing a net drop of...
It’s easy to poke fun at terrible restaurants, like the one on Gordon Ramsay’s show Kitchen Nightmares that served a mayonnaise-and-cheese sushi pizza , or the Washington D.C. Popeyes that went viral after a video revealed the franchise was overrun with gargantuan rats. (They were not of the Pixar variety that hide in chef hats and improve recipes, unfortunately). Both eateries have since shuttered permanently. Probably for the best.
