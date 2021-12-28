ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers' Danny Green, Andre Drummond Remain Out vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso
 1 day ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to get healthier. After starting off the 2021-2022 NBA season relatively healthy, the Sixers started losing players to physical setbacks and COVID-19-related issues.

Last month, four players entered the NBA's health and safety protocol as the Sixers became one of the few teams to deal with an outbreak at the time. This month, every team in the league is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at some capacity, and the 76ers are in a similar position.

After losing Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe, and Joel Embiid for several games last month due to COVID-19, the Sixers saw another outbreak recently, which started with the veteran forward Georges Niang.

Two weeks ago, Niang entered the protocol suddenly as the Sixers geared up for a matchup against the Miami Heat. A couple of days later, Shake Milton and Andre Drummond became the second and third members of the team to enter the protocol this month.

Following Philadelphia's thrilling win over the Boston Celtics last Monday, Sixers veteran Danny Green became the fourth member to enter the protocol. The good news is the Sixers got Georges Niang back in the mix on Sunday. As they faced the Washington Wizards, Niang was back in action for the first time in over four games.

Meanwhile, everybody else in the protocol missed the Sunday night outing in D.C. and are slated to miss Tuesday night's game in Toronto as well. As the Sixers are set to play the Raptors for the first time this year, they'll do so without Milton, Drummond, and Green in the mix as they've already been ruled out.

It's unclear when those guys will return -- but Drummond and Milton should be back in action sooner than later as they've been away from the team for over a week now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

hoopsrumors.com

Sixers’ Drummond, Clippers’ Jackson, Others Exit Protocols

Sixers center Andre Drummond has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols and was in attendance at the team’s practice on Wednesday, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer (Twitter link). Drummond had been one of three Sixers players in the protocols, along with Shake Milton and Danny...
NBA
NBC Sports

With Toronto decimated by COVID protocols, Sixers-Raptors storylines to watch

With two games left in 2021, the Sixers can improve to two games over .500 on Tuesday night in Toronto. Here are the essentials for their game against the 14-16 Raptors:. When: 7:30 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 6:45 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Arena. Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia. Live...
NBA
Player Observations After Sixers Take Down Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers have had quite the roller coaster of a season this year. When they started off their 2021-2022 campaign, Philly was the hottest team in the Eastern Conference. Then, they hit a rough patch as they became one of the first teams to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors replacements ready to take on Sixers: Preview, start time, and more

The COVID-ravaged Raptors are forced to play another meaningless game again because the NBA commissioner said so. The NBA is not planning to cancel any games unless the entire team is unavailable. Because of that decision, the Raptors are again expected to put their best foot forward with a ragtag crew consisting of four bench players and four replacement players. Most call-ups were just to add bodies to get the minimum roster requirements to play the game. The Raptors need these replacements to be a big part of their rotation. How ridiculous is that! Hopefully, this time, they can put a better product tonight.
NBA
