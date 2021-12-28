ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isles Day to Day: Nelson Placed in COVID-19 Protocol

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock Nelson leads Islanders with 10 goals this season. Brock Nelson was placed in COVID-19 protocol, the New York Islanders announced on Tuesday afternoon. Nelson is the fifth Islander to enter protocol since returning from the holiday break. Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise and Oliver Wahlstrom were placed in protocol...

FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings add four to taxi squad

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today reassigned left wing Riley Barber, defensemen Dan Renouf and Luke Witkowski and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the team's taxi squad from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber, 27, joined the organization when he signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings...
NHL
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
NHL

NHL postpones Red-Wings-Islanders game, nine others

The game between the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday was postponed by the NHL due to COVID-19 concerns. Nine other games were postponed because of attendance restrictions in cities in Canada: the Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames, each scheduled for Friday; the Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 3; the Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 4; Toronto at Montreal on Jan. 6; the Buffalo Sabres at Montreal and Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg on Jan. 8; and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal and the Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg on Jan. 10.
NHL
NHL

NHL and NHLPA Agree to Modify COVID Protocol

The modification will reduce the isolation period after a positive test from 10 days to five days for fully vaccinated Players who meet the required conditions. The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today a modification to their COVID-19 Protocol. The modification will reduce the isolation period after a positive test from 10 days to five days for fully vaccinated Players who meet the required conditions. It also applies to fully vaccinated Hockey Operations staff, including coaches. The change was made in response to the new isolation guidelines for COVID-positive individuals issued on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
NHL

Winter Classic 'will go on as planned' with severe cold weather expected

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NHL intends to play the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic as scheduled, but the League is monitoring the forecast of severe cold, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will play at Target Field on Saturday (7 p.m. ET;...
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL
NHL

Three Jets games postponed due to Canadian attendance restrictions

NEW YORK (Dec. 28, 2021) - The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting both Clubs, tomorrow's Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders game has been postponed:. Wednesday, Dec. 29. Detroit @ New York Islanders. In addition, the NHL announced that due to current attendance...
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres host New Jersey

The Buffalo Sabres are back on the ice for the first time in nearly two weeks after their previous four games were postponed. The blue and gold are hosting the New Jersey Devils.
NHL

