Looking at the name and the over-the-top Australian motif, you may think Outback Steakhouse is an Australian creation, but the restaurant is as American as it gets. The chain is the brainchild of restaurateurs Robert Basham, Timothy Gannon, and Chris Sullivan, who picked out an Aussie theme for their brand new restaurant because they wanted the space to have the relaxed, fun vibe they imagined Australians would exude — and we say "imagined" here, because none of the chain's founders had even set foot in the Land Down Under before they started thinking about their new eatery (via Culinary Lore).

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO