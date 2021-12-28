ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss. Highway Patrol: impaired driving, other citations up during Christmas travel period

By Lici Beveridge, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 22 hours ago
Mississippi state troopers were busy during the Christmas holidays, investigating 174 vehicle crashes resulting in 30 injuries and one death, and making dozens of arrests for impaired driving from Dec. 23-26.

Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,520 citations, including 589 seatbelt and child restraint violations and made 146 arrests for impaired driving, the agency announced Monday in a news release.

The single fatality occurred about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 25 on Mississippi 503 in Jackson County when a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 24-year-old Darion Milsap of Vossburg lost control and hit a tree as he was traveling north on the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

The highway patrol also provided assistance to 96 motorists during the holiday weekend.

In 2020, the holiday period was extended by one day. It included 5,397 citations with 342 for seatbelt and child restraint violations, made 130 DUI arrests, and investigated 201 crashes. There were three fatal crashes with four deaths in the 2020 period. MHP provided assistance to 77 motorists in the 2020 Christmas period.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

