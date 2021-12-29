ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Political commentator John Rentoul hosts ‘ask me anything’ on what 2022 holds for Boris Johnson

By John Rentoul
The Independent
The Independent
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XO9Yw_0dXfLRwW00

The prime minister has ended the year beset by a sea of troubles, and the opinion polls have turned against him. Labour has taken a significant lead in voting intentions; the voters say they would prefer Keir Starmer as prime minister; and the Conservatives have lost their advantage as the party trusted to handle the economy.

Worse, one poll suggests that Tory MPs would save their seats if they dumped Boris Johnson and installed Rishi Sunak as party leader, and a survey of Tory party members put Mr Johnson at the bottom of the cabinet league table of satisfaction ratings.

The explanation for the prime minister’s poor showing, according to Paul Goodman, editor of Conservative Home, which runs the survey of Tory members: “Parties, competence, Covid restrictions, Paterson, taxes and net zero, not necessarily in that order.” Possibly in a different order and with the exception of Covid restrictions and net zero, those are the main reasons for Mr Johnson’s unpopularity with the wider public.

What, then, does the new year hold? Will Mr Johnson bounce back, or will he sink further into the trough of the mid-term blues?

Join me on Wednesday for an “Ask Me Anything” online event to discuss the prime minister’s prospects.

On the positive side, Mr Johnson seems to have negotiated the minefield of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas and the New Year.

He resisted pressure from the government’s scientific advisers (and from public opinion) to impose further measures to limit social mixing, by allowing the entire cabinet to own the decision in a long Zoom meeting before Christmas.

The evidence of hospitalisations since then suggests that this was a reasonable policy, and it may earn Mr Johnson some grudging credit both from the public and from Tory backbenchers, 101 of whom rebelled against the modest restrictions imposed before Christmas.

However, even if there is relief that the Omicron wave of the virus may not be as dangerous as feared, attention will immediately turn to the state of the NHS in dealing with the huge backlog of non-Covid cases. And beyond that to the host of problems crowding in on the government.

On 1 January new customs checks come in on goods travelling between the UK and the EU, with many observers warning that businesses are not ready.

At some point Sue Gray, the senior civil servant, will report on whether parties in Downing Street last year broke lockdown rules. The price of natural gas has gone through the roof and will eventually have to be borne by consumers.

The prime minister’s main defence is that the next election is still probably two and a half years away – but that is more likely to be two and a half years for more things to go wrong than for things to start going right.

If you have a question about what politics holds for the new year, submit it now, or when I join you live at 4pm on Wednesday 29 December for an “Ask Me Anything” event.

To get involved all you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below.If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question. Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson says Omicron causing ‘real problems’ as he makes first appearance in 10 days

Boris Johnson has made his first public appearance in 10 days and urged more people to get vaccinated, amid questions about where has been as Covid cases mount.Newspaper front pages questioned the PM’s whereabouts at the start of the week, with Mr Johnson notably absent from the airwaves despite the worrying situation.On a visit to a vaccine centre on Wednesday morning the prime minister said the Omicron variant was causing “real problems” but that people could enjoy New Year celebrations cautiously.Calling on more people to come forward to get jabbed, he said in some wards as many as 90...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dublin must step up opposition to UK’s ban on Troubles prosecutions – McDonald

Dublin must step up its opposition to the UK Government’s proposed amnesty for Troubles-era prosecutions in the new year, Mary Lou McDonald has said.The Sinn Fein president has called on the Irish Government to set out how it will respond if London proceeds with plans to end legal cases relating to the conflict in Northern Ireland In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.I think we need to hear from Government here,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goodman
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Up to 90% of people in ICU ‘not boosted,’ says Boris Johnson

Up to 90 per cent of the people “currently ending up” in intensive care units (ICUs) have not received a Covid booster vaccine, Boris Johnson has said, as he urged people to get their third jabs.The prime minister used an official visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday to admit that Omicron “continues to cause real problems”, while defending his decision not to impose new rules in England – unlike the other three UK nations – saying the Covid variant remains “obviously milder” than its predecessor Delta.“I’m sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges revellers to take a test for New Year despite supply issues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged revellers to take a coronavirus test ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations but many people cannot access one amid supply issues.Mr Johnson encouraged punters to enjoy the night in a “cautious and sensible way” by ordering a test and booking a booster jab – but pharmacies have warned of “huge” problems with lateral flow deliveries and PCRs are not available to order online for most of the UK.While visiting a vaccination clinic in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

So where HAS Boris Johnson been? PM insists 'I've been in this country' as he makes first post-Christmas public appearance in Milton Keynes amid questions over his silence on Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson insisted today that he had spent Christmas 'in this country' as he made his first public appearance in 10 days. The premier emerged at the Open University's Walton Hall campus in Milton Keynes this morning to give the official green light for New Year's Eve celebrations in England.
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have ‘naive’ views on Northern Ireland, declassified papers show

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have “naive” views on Northern Ireland when he worked as a journalist in the 1990s, declassified papers show. After a lunch with Johnson in 1995, one Irish embassy official presciently reported back to Dublin that the 31-year-old journalist, who at the time wrote a column for The Daily Telegraph, was very much a “Eurosceptic”.The papers, which were released to Ireland’s state archive by its Department of Foreign Affairs, also suggest that the future prime minister was already close to John Major’s government and in the loop on No 10 announcements before they were made.Colin...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#Uk#Labour#Conservatives#Tory Party#Conservative Home#Covid#Omicron
The Independent

When will Boris Johnson give his next Covid announcement?

Boris Johnson has already been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of coronavirus and rocketing infection numbers this month could see him forced to tighten them still further in the days after Christmas.The prime minister has already brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.He pledged not to introduce further measures before the Christmas...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson not expected to announce more Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is not expected to announce further restrictions on Monday after he is briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures. The prime minister delayed any new cabinet summit on restrictions until after his regular data briefing with England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty – expected to be knighted in the new year honours – and the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tories set to lose over 100 seats and five cabinet ministers at risk from wipe-out, poll predicts

Boris Johnson has been warned his party is set to lose more than 100 seats if he fails to curb public anger over sleaze, with five cabinet ministers on course for defeat at the next general election.A major new poll and constituency-by-constituency analysis shows the Conservatives’ majority would be wiped out, leaving Labour the largest party in a hung parliament.Labour is on 41 per cent – six points clear of the Conservatives, who are on 35 per cent – according to the huge Survation survey of 10,000 adults carried out on behalf of campaign group 38 Degrees.This could see...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson set for crunch data briefing ahead of decision over Covid rules

Boris Johnson is due to be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh restrictions on England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.New measures have already come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but ministers have so far swerved dictating new rules to those in England, instead hoping warnings would encourage people to self-police their own behaviour and cut down on social contacts.The Prime Minister is expected to be briefed by Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty – who is reportedly likely to receive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Call for Liz Truss to be stripped of equalities brief as she spends bulk of time on Brexit and foreign affairs

There were calls today for Liz Truss to be stripped of her role as the government’s minister for women and equalities, after it emerged that she had announced only one official engagement related to the post in the month of December.Ms Truss – seen as a potential successor to Boris Johnson as Tory leader – held on to the equalities position when she was promoted to foreign secretary in September’s reshuffle, and the prime minister has since added responsibility for the Brexit negotiations to her workload after the resignation of David Frost earlier this month.The Liberal Democrats warned that issues...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

404K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy