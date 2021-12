Thunderbird Entertainment is an overlooked Canadian studio on the rise. Thunderbird Entertainment (OTCQX:THBRF) is an unheralded quality studio in an age of huge demand for entertainment content. Run by a top-notch management team, the company focuses on fully financed singles and doubles with the opportunity for major hits. Specializing in unscripted shows and cartoons, the company works with all of the major channels and streaming services to distribute its content. Thunderbird participates both in production services work for other company’s shows as well as self-owned intellectual property. The production services work provides steady income while the self-owned IP provides the long-term upside for the company. The company is growing rapidly with 37% revenue growth in 2021 and is quite profitable with a 15.8% operating margin. Trading at only 1.4x fiscal (June) 2022E sales and 7x EBIT, Thunderbird is a bargain on current numbers with upside optionality if it scores a big hit show.

