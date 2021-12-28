ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Arum Slams Whyte's Demands For Fury Fight: Now Considering Ruiz, Helenius As Opponents

By Manouk Akopyan
Boxing Scene
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Rank boss Bob Arum is bothered by Dillian Whyte’s monetary demands as the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight belt, so he’s already drawing up alternative plans to get his prizefighter back in the ring by spring. Whyte and his team are currently locked in...

www.boxingscene.com

BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr. wants the Tyson Fury fight next in March

By William Lloyd: Andy Ruiz Jr. is interested in facing Tyson Fury next for his March fight in the U.S, as long as his WBC title is available. Fury’s promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank mentioned the former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) on Tuesday as one of the two options he has for Fury’s next fight in March.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

The Split: Fury v Whyte

By Gav Duthie: In what should not be at all surprising, Dillian Whyte may not get a WBC title shot after all against compatriot Tyson Fury. Long story short, the WBC v Whyte arbitration case takes place in March. Until then, a WBC split cannot be announced, so purse bids...
COMBAT SPORTS
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Alexander Povetkin
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Chris Arreola
Person
Robert Helenius
Person
Tyson Fury
Boxing Scene

Arum Feels Canelo Would Aim For Joe Smith First, Then Artur Beterbiev

Top Rank's CEO, Bob Arum, believes Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is considering a full run in the light heavyweight division. Canelo is current the undisputed world champion at super middleweight - a title he claimed back in November after knocking out Caleb Plant. Canelo has captured world titles at...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Bob Arum shares two potential opponents and locations for Tyson Fury’s next fight

Bob Arum, the promoter for Tyson Fury, has shared two potential opponents for his clients next fight. With Anthony Joshua set to rematch Oleksandr Usyk, it was ruled Dillian Whyte was the mandatory challenger for Fury. However, Whyte has been asking for too much money and now the WBC has ruled the Brit can face someone in a non-title fight next. Now, according to Arum, Andy Ruiz Jr. is one of the two names being floated around.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Warren Fires Back At Hearn Over Fury-Whyte Rematch Clause

Promoter Frank Warren does not want anything to get in the way of a unification bout for his client Tyson Fury, despite whatever rival impresario Eddie Hearn may have to say. Warren took issue with Hearn’s recent comments that he was “not doing a good job” on behalf of Fury by not trying to negotiate a rematch clause in a potential bout involving Hearn’s client, Dillian Whyte. Fury, the WBC beltholder, was recently ordered by the sanctioning body to begin negotiations with Whyte, the mandatory challenger.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury could fight Andy Ruiz Jr if Dillian Whyte fight falls through

Tyson Fury could fight Andy Ruiz Jr if a title defence against Dillian Whyte falls through, according to Bob Arum.Fury has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight belt against Whyte, who is interim champion and mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King”, but negotiations seem to have stalled.Fury’s US promoter Arum said this week that his fighter’s fellow Briton is demanding a £10million purse for a potential clash, with Whyte apparently at risk of pricing himself out of the bout.As such, alternative opponents for Fury are being sought out, Arum has said, with the WBC champion keen to fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#British#Ifl
The Independent

Dillian Whyte’s purse demands could cost him Tyson Fury fight, Bob Arum claims

Dillian Whyte is demanding a £10million purse to fight Tyson Fury, according to Bob Arum.Fury was this month ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against fellow Briton Whyte, who is interim champion and mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King”.It seemed the fight would come together quickly, with Fury having recently expressed his desire to fight by March at the latest, though the 33-year-old’s US promoter Arum has revealed a potential setback in negotiations over a fight with Whyte.Arum told iFL TV that Whyte is demanding a £10m purse, and said: “I believe from what I know about the...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather star threatens to quit boxing after Gervonta Davis fallout

Floyd Mayweather fighter Rolly Romero has threatened to walk away from the sport for good after seeing his Pay Per View with Gervonta Davis fall through. Romero got forced to drop out of a lucrative clash with Davis after allegations in his private life. Isaac Cruz took his place and enhanced his reputation despite losing to Davis over twelve rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland and made her opinions known in a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’:. “I messaged him after the Dustin Poirier fight, just to offer some words of encouragement really,” Taylor said (h/t MMAFighting). “He’s always been a fantastic support to me, but I think he’s just someone who’s actually transcended the sport. He’s like, for me, the Muhammad Ali of the UFC. He’s just a fantastic athlete. A great businessman as well. But what he’s done in the sport and the UFC has been absolutely incredible, and I don’t think he’s celebrated as much as he should be here in Ireland. I think he is an absolute global superstar and just a phenomenal athlete, and he’s always been a complete gentleman towards me.”
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor training partner drops hint over next UFC fight after comeback from injury

Conor McGregor is set to fight Charles Oliveira next for the UFC lightweight title in his return from injury, according to training partner Peter Queally.McGregor won the lightweight title back in 2016 but dropped the belt ahead of his mega fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr a year later.The Irishman appears to be behind Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje in the queue to fight for the title next against the Brazilian, who submitted Dustin Poirier earlier this month.But Queally, who insists there are holes in Oliveira’s striking game that The Notorious can expose with his power, believes his teammate is...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” gets a rude awakening from Joe Riggs (Video)

A self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” received a rude awakening from BKFC standout Joe Riggs. The incident happened earlier this month after the individual continued to come into Riggs’ gym day after day talking crap. ‘Diesel’ finally decided he had heard enough on December 8th and invited the outspoken man to step into the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS

