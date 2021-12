Bengals QB Joe Burrow believes these December games are crucial for a team that doesn’t have a lot of playoff experience. “The last three weeks for us have been playoff games,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “The next two are playoff games for us as well. If we don’t win one of these next two, we’re not going to be in. I think we’ve had a lot of high-pressure moments this year.”

