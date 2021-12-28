ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Damian Lillard Responds to Shoutout From BTS’s Suga

By L. Hostetler
Blazer's Edge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Suga, a member of the Kpop group BTS, said that Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers was his favorite NBA player. Now, Damian Lillard has responded to the shoutout in a video from the Portland Trail Blazers. In the video, Lillard...

www.blazersedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Damian Lillard's Adidas Dame 8 Unveiled In Four Colorways

Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA right now, and as a result, he has been able to get himself a signature sneaker deal with Adidas. Lillard has been dropping shoes for about eight seasons now, and for the last few weeks, fans have been waiting on the Adidas Dame 8. Well, luckily for the fans out there, they got their wish as the shoe was officially unveiled in four new offerings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Damian Lillard’s New Adidas Dame 8 Sneaker Takes Inspiration From a Boxer’s Mindset With Knock Out Style

Adidas Basketball has released details on the upcoming Dame 8 sneaker with Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. The sneaker is inspired by Lillard’s relentless training routine and boxer mentality, according to Adidas. The shoe itself is constructed with a lightweight Bounce Pro midsole and a unique traction pattern that promotes energy return, stability, and grip essential for on-court performance. Available in four colorways, the Dame 8 will initially drop on Dec. 19 with a bold purple and electric yellow version of the “4th QTR K.O.” colorway – a nod to Lillard’s ability to deliver that final knockout blow in crunch time. A...
APPAREL
Blazer's Edge

Adidas Unveils Release of Damian Lillard’s Eighth Signature Shoe

Earlier today, Adidas confirmed the upcoming release of Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard’s eighth signature shoe, the Dame 8. As noted by Aron Yohannes of Oregon Live, the shoe pays tribute to Lillard’s boxer-like mentality with his training. In Lillard’s own words:. “This shoe is...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Damian Lillard
SportsGrid

Damian Lillard Active vs. Mavs on Monday

Damian Lillard spent the past couple of days on the Portland Trail Blazers injury report for personal reasons, resulting in a questionable designation for their Monday night contest. Whatever personal matters were impacting his availability have resolved, and the six-time All-Star will be in the lineup against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Lillard and Company Can’t Mimic a Complete Roster vs. Mavericks

The Portland Trail Blazers entered their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night shy two starters and every big man off their bench. The Mavericks entered it without All-Star Luka Doncic, but center Kristaps Porzingis was still in uniform. Porzingis’ height and skill were enough to wreck every plan the cobbled-together Blazers could concoct on defense. That left Dallas in firm control of a 132-117 victory.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

COVID-Ravaged Trail Blazers Can’t Contain Porzingis, Mavericks

The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks took to the floor on Monday night with rosters ravaged by COVID protocols, missing major players and all kinds of continuity. Portland’s main star, Damian Lillard, suited up. Luka Doncic could not do the same. Under normal circumstances, that would have given the Blazers an edge. But Portland was missing every player above 6’7 except for Larry Nance, Jr. The Mavericks at least fielded a couple of centers. Dwight Powell finished the game with 22 points on 9-11 shooting, and that wasn’t even the best news for Dallas. Kristaps Porzingis ripped apart Portland’s height-impoverished defense to the tune of 34 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. With Dallas scoring full-throttle in the lane, the Blazers never had a chance. The Mavericks pinned a 132-117 loss on the Blazers, leaving Portland with spinning heads and a 13-20 overall record.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpop#Lillard X Bts
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy