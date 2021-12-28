Damian Lillard Responds to Shoutout From BTS’s Suga

The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks took to the floor on Monday night with rosters ravaged by COVID protocols, missing major players and all kinds of continuity. Portland’s main star, Damian Lillard, suited up. Luka Doncic could not do the same. Under normal circumstances, that would have given the Blazers an edge. But Portland was missing every player above 6’7 except for Larry Nance, Jr. The Mavericks at least fielded a couple of centers. Dwight Powell finished the game with 22 points on 9-11 shooting, and that wasn’t even the best news for Dallas. Kristaps Porzingis ripped apart Portland’s height-impoverished defense to the tune of 34 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. With Dallas scoring full-throttle in the lane, the Blazers never had a chance. The Mavericks pinned a 132-117 loss on the Blazers, leaving Portland with spinning heads and a 13-20 overall record.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO