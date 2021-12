Let us count the ways Mike Tomlin should be embarrassed today and maybe, just maybe, even feeling a little bit less secure about his long-term job security with the Steelers. Start with the final score in Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs won their eighth game in a row by beating the Steelers, 36-10. As bad as the losses were in Minnesota and Cincinnati, this one might have been worse for the Steelers. They never had a chance against the best, hottest team in the NFL. They are 7-7-1 and clinging to life in the playoff chase, although it seems almost unfathomable that they will make it to the postseason. It will be a crying shame if they do.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO