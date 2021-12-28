ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search continues days after college student was last seen

By Rob Jones
 1 day ago

An instate college student is still missing days after he was last seen. Theron Wallace a student at USC-Aiken has been missing since Christmas Day. The 20 year old was last seen Saturday morning when he went kayaking out on Lake Carolina in the Midlands. Wallace was there in the Columbia area visiting his family for the holidays.

After he failed to contact his family as the day went on officials organized a search in an attempt to locate him. DNR officials left out kayaking before day break Christmas morning.
The search for Theron Wallace is still ongoing.

