The Glacier Dessert Bar, 209 E. Archer St., closed its doors Tuesday, with owners citing the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason. "It was a heartbreaking decision to have to make, but that's because it also was the right decision to make," said Katie Mabrey, who with business partner Katie Hutto is a co-owner of Glacier Confection. "And to be honest, it's a decision that we probably should have made some time ago.

1 DAY AGO