How to Detect and Defeat Cryptominers in Your Network

LastPass is a password manager app, the kind of security application we always advise people to use to increase the safety of their passwords. These services can store all your passwords and help you choose unique passwords for each online account. All you need to remember is one strong password. This lets you quickly sign in to any online account whose credentials you’ve saved in your account. But if a password manager were to suffer a data breach, then an attacker could get access to all the other passwords. That’s the kind of scenario LastPass users have been afraid of since Tuesday afternoon when reports emerged indicating a potential data breach. However, LastPass says it did not suffer a hack, and attackers do not have access to your Master Password or the passwords in your account.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 HOURS AGO