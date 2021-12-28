ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Detect and Defeat Cryptominers in Your Network

By Dave McKay
cloudsavvyit.com
 22 hours ago

Mining for cryptocurrency isn’t illegal. But using a computer or network to do so without permission is. Here’s how to tell if someone is cryptojacking your resources for their own benefit. Cryptocurrencies and the Need to Mine. The virtual tokens that cryptocurrencies use as coins are minted...

www.cloudsavvyit.com

SlashGear

Microsoft Edge games panel raises concerns over Internet Explorer repeat

When Microsoft launched its new Edge browser, it was only too happy to finally distance itself from the dinosaur known as Internet Explorer. It started with a completely new web browser engine that ended up falling flat on its face. By building on a Chromium foundation, however, Microsoft found some freedom to develop new features exclusive to its browser. It seems to have gone to the extreme, though, and Microsoft Edge is now poised to wear Internet Explorer’s crown, and not in a good way.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

8 Ways to Open the Windows Network Connections Tool

Need to manage network connections on your Windows device? If so, the Windows Network Connections tool can help. This tool displays all your wired and wireless connections in one place, making it easy to identify and troubleshoot various connection issues on your device. In this article, we’ll show you the...
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Microsoft Defender gets new functions to fight Log4j

In brief: Microsoft has announced updates for cloud-based versions of its security software to fight the Log4j vulnerability. Log4j has mostly been patched but can still affect some servers that could use help from Microsoft Defender. Microsoft revealed that since mid-December, it has been releasing updates for Microsoft Defender for...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

LastPass says there’s no data breach, so your passwords were not hacked

LastPass is a password manager app, the kind of security application we always advise people to use to increase the safety of their passwords. These services can store all your passwords and help you choose unique passwords for each online account. All you need to remember is one strong password. This lets you quickly sign in to any online account whose credentials you’ve saved in your account. But if a password manager were to suffer a data breach, then an attacker could get access to all the other passwords. That’s the kind of scenario LastPass users have been afraid of since Tuesday afternoon when reports emerged indicating a potential data breach. However, LastPass says it did not suffer a hack, and attackers do not have access to your Master Password or the passwords in your account.
TECHNOLOGY
cloudsavvyit.com

10 Tools That Complement Docker

Docker is the best known containerization platform but it doesn’t exist in isolation. An entire ecosystem of complementary tools and spin-off projects has sprung up around the shift to containers. Here’s a round-up of 10 open-source analyzers, indexers, and orchestrators that make Docker even more convenient and useful. Whether...
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

How to tell if your home internet is being throttled

Having internet at home usually implies a stable and reliable connection, but that is not always the case. If you find that your internet connection is not working as well as it should be, it’s possible it’s being throttled. As your connection is shared by many users connected to the same cell tower, internet service providers (ISPs) sometimes limit the bandwidth of certain users. This may result in problems such as websites taking much longer to load, streaming services such as Netflix failing to work, and many other annoying issues.
INTERNET
latesthackingnews.com

New BLISTER Malware Loader Exploits Valid Code Signing Certificate

The newly discovered BLISTER malware loader leverages valid code signing certificates to evade detection. Consequently, this sneaky threat continues to have a very low detection rate on VirusTotal. BLISTER Malware Loader Active In The Wild. Researchers from Elastic Security have shared a detailed report elaborating on the newly discovered BLISTER...
COMPUTERS
ccm.net

Show hidden files on Windows 10: via cmd, shortcut

In this article, you'll find three solutions that allow you to access hidden files on Windows: use data recovery software, use Attrib Command, use Windows Control Panel. This article will show you each of these methods, and help you access hidden files. How to find hidden files with data recovery...
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

Guide To Choosing Wireless Home Security System For Android Users

There’s a lot to consider when selecting a security system for your house. Recent advances in technology have made it easier to protect your home and keep an eye on it wherever you are. Many security companies have begun to incorporate home automation features with their security system, making them easy to control with a tap on your smart device. As so many home security systems are available on the market, selecting one can easily get overwhelming. The good news is this guide will aid you in choosing the best home security system for Android users.
TECHNOLOGY
The Hacker News

Experts Detail Logging Tool of DanderSpritz Framework Used by Equation Group Hackers

Cybersecurity researchers have offered a detailed glimpse into a system called DoubleFeature that's dedicated to logging the different stages of post-exploitation stemming from the deployment of DanderSpritz, a full-featured malware framework used by the Equation Group. DanderSpritz came to light on April 14, 2017, when a hacking group known as...
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

LastPass master passwords may have been compromised

LastPass members have reported multiple attempted logins using correct master passwords from various locations, but the company says that the recent attacks are a result of shared passwords gleaned from breaches of other services. Multiple users in a Hacker News forum have shared that their master passwords for LastPass appear...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

SMB over QUIC in Windows Server 2022: What you need to know

Microsoft is simplifying how you'll connect to Windows file servers over the internet. It's time to say goodbye to the VPN. Change is afoot: The internet is moving away from the venerable TCP protocol that's been its foundation since the very start. Google began work on what eventually became QUIC in the early 2010s, with it becoming the foundation of HTTP/3 in 2018. Finally, in May 2021, the Internet Engineering Task Force issued RFC 9000, turning QUIC into an internet standard.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

8 Ways to Open the Windows Computer Management Tool

The Windows Computer Management tool helps you access features like the Event Viewer, Task Scheduler, Device Manager, and more. Simply put, it’s an all-in-one feature where you can access a myriad of critical system tools and services. In this article, we’ll show you the nine different ways of opening...
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Hackers are going after LastPass master passwords

LastPass may be one of the best-known password managers out there, and while many have turned their back on it following what was effectively the shutdown of its free tier in 2021, it’s still a popular choice. Now, a few reports have popped up with people saying that there were login attempts using their correct master passwords. While that’s bad enough for those affected, LastPass says that there is no indication that their servers were hacked, instead pointing to "third-party breaches related to other unaffiliated services."
TECHNOLOGY
EurekAlert

Simple, accurate, and efficient: Improving the way computers recognize hand gestures

SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics. In the 2002 science fiction blockbuster film Minority Report, Tom Cruise's character John Anderton uses his hands, sheathed in special gloves, to interface with his wall-sized transparent computer screen. The computer recognizes his gestures to enlarge, zoom in, and swipe away. Although this futuristic vision for computer-human interaction is now 20 years old, today's humans still interface with computers by using a mouse, keyboard, remote control, or small touch screen. However, much effort has been devoted by researchers to unlock more natural forms of communication without requiring contact between the user and the device. Voice commands are a prominent example that have found their way into modern smartphones and virtual assistants, letting us interact and control devices through speech.
COMPUTERS

