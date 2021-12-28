What we know about the victims: Alicia Cardenas

DENVER (KDVR) — One of the victims in Monday’s deadly shooting rampage through Denver and Lakewood , Alicia Cardenas is being remembered for teaching aspiring body artists. Her father, and those who were influenced by her, said her legacy will live on in those she taught.

Well-wishers have been leaving flowers and candles outside the shop she owned, Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing, near Broadway and 1st Avenue in Denver. From tattoos to piercings and even murals, Alicia Cardenas was well known throughout Denver’s greater art scene and beyond.

“She influenced a lot of people in a lot of places,” said her dad, Alfredo Cardenas.

Alfredo spoke to reporters Tuesday morning outside his 44-year-old daughter’s business. He said Alicia leaves behind a child who is 12 years old.

“My son came by and told us,” Alfredo said. “He had heard about it online, and he came in the middle of the night and knocked on the door and told us.”

Alfredo said he is grappling with trying to understand what a possible motive could be for the deadly rampage that extended through parts of Denver and Lakewood.

“This one is much more of a mystery,” he said.

Luna Duran, who now lives in France, is reacting on social media just like many others who are grieving the loss of their friend. She called Alicia’s death a “devastating loss.”

“She was a very important person to our community,” she said via Zoom interview with FOX31 from France.

Duran said Alicia focused on ensuring diversity in her profession.

“She really put in a lot of work to make sure that South American piercers got the education that they needed in order to really elevate the industry,” she said.

Alfredo described his daughter as “influential,” someone who he said “could be rough” but was a “real sweetheart.”

Also killed at Alicia’s tattoo and piercing studio was Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado. Her husband, Jimmy, was also shot and is being treated in a local ICU. A GoFundMe has been created for those victims .

Alicia was an artist and, according to a Facebook post, part of the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council community.

“We don’t have words for the pain we feel. Our prayers are with her family,” CHAC said.

A GoFundMe to raise money for Alicia Cardenas’ family has been set up by her friends.

