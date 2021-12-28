PEACEMAKER Meets His Co-Workers In New Clip; James Gunn Shares Another Look At Nhut Le As Judomaster

David Leitch has been an industry veteran for years, having worked on the stunt team for countless blockbusters and hit television series such as Fight Club, 300, Tron: Legacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. In 2014, Leitch's name became widely known around town after co-directing the Keanu Reeves hit John Wick alongside Chad Stahelski. Since then Leitch has become one of the most highly sought-after action directors in the business and has also become quite the producer as well. In 2017, Leitch directed his first solo outing, the Charlize Theron-led Atomic Blonde; the following year, Leitch directly the highly-anticipated superhero sequel Deadpool 2, and the year after that he helmed the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Even in his supposed "downtime" Leitch has produced other action flicks including the Bob Odenkirk vehicle Nobody and the Mary Elizabeth Winstead action flick Kate.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO