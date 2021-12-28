ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

PEACEMAKER Meets His Co-Workers In New Clip; James Gunn Shares Another Look At Nhut Le As Judomaster

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Peacemaker's premiere fast approaching, HBO Max has released a new clip from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spinoff. Here we see Christopher Smith (John Cena) meeting his new teammates while being briefed on his mission by Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), who tells him he can either comply or go back...

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A New Look At Jared Leto As The Joker

There's been a lot of Joker discussion online over the past few weeks after rumors that Eternals actor Barry Keoghan has been cast as the iconic villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman picked up steam, and Zack Snyder appears to have used the opportunity to share a new look at Jared Leto as The Clown Prince of Crime on Vero.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Exits Film With Chris Evans, But Now He’ll Reteam Up With A Knives Out Co-Star

For Marvel fans looking forward to that Black Widow/Captain America reunion, those dreams have been dashed, as Scarlett Johansson has exited the Apple TV+ adventure film Ghosted with Chris Evans. While fans may be disappointed, they may have another reason to watch the romantic adventure now. Johansson leaving the production has cleared the lane for an unexpected Knives Out reunion.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacemaker#Itsnhutle#Jamesgunn#The Suicide Squad#Hbo
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
heroichollywood.com

Henry Cavill Praises ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Talks Superman Return

Henry Cavill recently praised Zack Snyder’s Justice League and discussed his hopeful return as Superman. After years of patiently waiting and tons of campaigning, fans finally got their chance to see Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League this year. The four-hour-long film considerably expanded upon the original and featured tons of new footage that expanded the so-called “Snyderverse”. The film is also expected to be Henry Cavill’s final portrayal as Superman, a character he first started playing in 2013’s Man of Steel.
MOVIES
energy941.com

Scarlett Johansson teases her future with Marvel

Recently, Scarlett Johansson was in a major lawsuit against Disney because of the release of her movie Black Widow. Now that both parties have reached an agreement in the lawsuit, many fans are wondering if Scarlett will return to Marvel Studios. Scarlett said, “As far as Marvel goes, it’s like...
MOVIES
Newsday

Michael Keaton returning as the Dark Knight in 'Batgirl' movie

Michael Keaton will return as Batman in HBO Max's superhero movie "Batgirl." Warner Bros.' newly released "2022 WB Preview Kit" for media confirms that the star of director Tim Burton's "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992) — who already reprises his role in Warner Bros.' upcoming DC Comics film "The Flash" — has joined the "Batgirl" cast. Singer-actor Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") stars in this first live-action feature spotlighting the DC Comics hero. J.K. Simmons reprises his role from 2017's "Justice League" to play Police Commissioner James Gordon, father of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Brendan Fraser and Jacob Scipio also star.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'Bullet Train': Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Brad Pitt Ensemble Action Flick

David Leitch has been an industry veteran for years, having worked on the stunt team for countless blockbusters and hit television series such as Fight Club, 300, Tron: Legacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. In 2014, Leitch's name became widely known around town after co-directing the Keanu Reeves hit John Wick alongside Chad Stahelski. Since then Leitch has become one of the most highly sought-after action directors in the business and has also become quite the producer as well. In 2017, Leitch directed his first solo outing, the Charlize Theron-led Atomic Blonde; the following year, Leitch directly the highly-anticipated superhero sequel Deadpool 2, and the year after that he helmed the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Even in his supposed "downtime" Leitch has produced other action flicks including the Bob Odenkirk vehicle Nobody and the Mary Elizabeth Winstead action flick Kate.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's Netflix movie gets exciting release update

The hugely anticipated Netflix movie The Gray Man has been given a new update from co-director Joe Russo, who has teased a release date. The new action-thriller has already packed in an impressive cast led by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, with the former taking on the villainous role of Lloyd Hansen, a CIA operative who hunts down the latter's former operative Court Gentry – aka the Gray Man.
MOVIES
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Peacemaker Will Premiere Three New Episodes On January 13

The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker starring John Cena will kick off on January 13 on HBO Max with three episodes, followed by one new episode each week, according to director James Gunn. Gunn shared information about the debut in response to a fan question on Twitter. Since the spinoff...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Peacemaker character posters introduce John Cena’s new team

One month out from its premiere, filmmaker James Gunn taken to social media to share seven character posters for HBO Max’s The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker, showcasing Peacemaker/Christopher Smith (John Cena) along with Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), John Economas (Steve Agee), Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and Eagly; check them out here…
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Character Posters for James Gunn's DC Series PEACEMAKER

Here’s a collection of character posters that have been shared for James Gunn’s upcoming DC series Peacemaker, which, as you know, is a spinoff from The Suicide Squad. The show looks like it’s going to be just as bonkers as the movie. Peacemaker is described as being...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Episode Count And How Many Episodes Are Available At Launch

Peacemaker will be an eight-episode miniseries, according to filmmaker James Gunn, who introduced the character in The Suicide Squad earlier this year. The series, which launches on January 13, will launch with three episodes that day, and will drop an episode per week until it has run its course on HBO Max. Gunn clarified this strategy in a pair of tweets today, after fans asked him what the plans were for release. It is not yet clear how long each episodes is. The series, which picks up following the events of The Suicide Squad, will feature the DC film universe debut of Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), as well as bringing back a number of characters from the movie.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy