Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine against Rangers

 22 hours ago

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease at home versus the Rangers on Wednesday. Bobrovsky...

newyorkcitynews.net

Panthers aim to right the ship in return to action vs. Rangers

There will be no shortage of question marks when the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers -- two of the top six teams in the NHL in point percentage -- meet on Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla. How will the teams handle long layoffs? Who is healthy and in...
NHL
litterboxcats.com

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #NYRvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook. FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0) PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (12-3-2 .917 / 2.47 0SO) vs Shesterkin (13-3-2 .937/ 2.05 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York. Scouting Report...
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

GameDay 30: Lines, betting odds for Rangers at Panthers

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette will roll his team out on the ice for the first time in almost two weeks on Wednesday night not knowing how much rust his team is going to show. In this case, the New York Rangers are in the same situation.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Newsday

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin is ready for return against Panthers

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — When he got injured in the third period of the Rangers’ 1-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 3, Igor Shesterkin’s first thought was, "[Not] again?’’. Shesterkin, the Rangers’ No. 1 goaltender, missed two weeks and eight games with what the...
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
