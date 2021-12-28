ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Kevin Bahl: Called up to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bahl was brought up to the taxi squad Tuesday. Bahl is pointless in his four...

www.cbssports.com

saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
Times Leader

NHL brings back taxi squads in effort to keep season going

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The NHL is emerging from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday. Each team will be...
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
griffinshockey.com

Four Griffins Join Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled forward Riley Barber, defensemen Dan Renouf and Luke Witkowski, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber joined the Red Wings for the first time in his career on Dec. 18 and...
NHL
NHL

NHL, NHLPA agree to temporary taxi squads for COVID-19

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- The National Hockey League Players' Association and the National Hockey League today announced agreement on the temporary formation of "Taxi Squads" as well as temporary changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement to address issues related to the ongoing COVID pandemic. While some of the highlights are listed below, a full copy of the temporary changes can be found here.
NHL
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 12/27/21

The taxi squad is back! As of yesterday and through the All-Star break, teams are once allowed to carry a few extra players with them as they try to navigate a tricky schedule. There are several restrictions in place to stop teams from using it as a cap haven, but there will still likely be daily transactions to and from the extra designation. As those come in, we’ll keep track of them right here.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jacob Moverare, Martin Frk Added to Taxi Squad

The LA Kings have added defenseman Jacob Moverare and forward Martin Frk to the team’s taxi squad. Moverare, 23, has been called up to the Kings multiple times this season but has yet to make his NHL debut. He has three goals and eight points through 19 games with the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League. If Los Angeles loses more players due to COVID-19, we could very well see Moverare come into the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Cameron Crotty: Joins taxi squad

Crotty was added to the taxi squad from AHL Tucson on Sunday, Patrick Williams of AHL.com reports. Crotty landed an entry-level deal in 2020 after a three-year career at Boston University but has yet to see any NHL time. He has one assist in 21 AHL games this season.
NHL

