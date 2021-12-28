Devils' Kevin Bahl: Called up to taxi squad

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
The Philadelphia Eagles have put themselves in a position where they can control their own destiny regarding their playoff fate. Thanks to the Eagles' 34-10 victory over the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, the Eagles are the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff standings with two games to play.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The NHL is emerging from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday. Each team will be...
The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled forward Riley Barber, defensemen Dan Renouf and Luke Witkowski, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber joined the Red Wings for the first time in his career on Dec. 18 and...
NEW YORK/TORONTO -- The National Hockey League Players' Association and the National Hockey League today announced agreement on the temporary formation of "Taxi Squads" as well as temporary changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement to address issues related to the ongoing COVID pandemic. While some of the highlights are listed below, a full copy of the temporary changes can be found here.
The Blackhawks-Blue Jackets game set for Tuesday at the United Center has been postponed, the NHL announced Sunday night. The news came as the league has postponed a series of games due to COVID-19 concerns.
The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
The taxi squad is back! As of yesterday and through the All-Star break, teams are once allowed to carry a few extra players with them as they try to navigate a tricky schedule. There are several restrictions in place to stop teams from using it as a cap haven, but there will still likely be daily transactions to and from the extra designation. As those come in, we’ll keep track of them right here.
The LA Kings have added defenseman Jacob Moverare and forward Martin Frk to the team’s taxi squad. Moverare, 23, has been called up to the Kings multiple times this season but has yet to make his NHL debut. He has three goals and eight points through 19 games with the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League. If Los Angeles loses more players due to COVID-19, we could very well see Moverare come into the lineup.
Crotty was added to the taxi squad from AHL Tucson on Sunday, Patrick Williams of AHL.com reports. Crotty landed an entry-level deal in 2020 after a three-year career at Boston University but has yet to see any NHL time. He has one assist in 21 AHL games this season.
Comments / 0