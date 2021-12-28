Ole Miss Men's Basketball SEC Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Rebels will not face Florida on Wednesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss women's basketball's SEC opener was postponed this week due to COVID-19 in its program, and the men's opener has been postponed due to issues with its opponent.

The Rebels released a statement on Tuesday that its conference opener against Florida, originally scheduled for Wednesday, had been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Gators' program.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Women's Basketball SEC Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

"Due to COVID issues within the Florida men's basketball program, Wednesday's Ole Miss men's basketball SEC season opener against the Gators has been postponed," Ole Miss said in a statement. "A make-up date has not been determined at this time."

Both the Rebels' basketball teams will now open their SEC slates in January with the men's next game coming on Jan. 5 at Tennessee. The Rebels are currently 8-4 on the season.

Keep it locked to The Grove Report for updates on the COVID-19 situation in the Rebels' programs.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .