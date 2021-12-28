ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Men's Basketball SEC Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

By John Macon Gillespie
 1 day ago

The Rebels will not face Florida on Wednesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss women's basketball's SEC opener was postponed this week due to COVID-19 in its program, and the men's opener has been postponed due to issues with its opponent.

The Rebels released a statement on Tuesday that its conference opener against Florida, originally scheduled for Wednesday, had been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Gators' program.

"Due to COVID issues within the Florida men's basketball program, Wednesday's Ole Miss men's basketball SEC season opener against the Gators has been postponed," Ole Miss said in a statement. "A make-up date has not been determined at this time."

Both the Rebels' basketball teams will now open their SEC slates in January with the men's next game coming on Jan. 5 at Tennessee. The Rebels are currently 8-4 on the season.

Keep it locked to The Grove Report for updates on the COVID-19 situation in the Rebels' programs.

