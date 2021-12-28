'He would do a hell of a job': Signs point to Joe Bob Clements as Oklahoma State's defensive playcaller

Less than 24 hours after Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy indicated two coaches could call the defensive plays in the Fiesta Bowl , more clarity emerged.

All signs point to Oklahoma State defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements having a larger role.

“Coach Clements has kinda stepped into the playcalling role,” OSU veteran defensive end Brock Martin revealed Tuesday morning during a Zoom news conference.

When the No. 9-ranked Cowboys face No. 5-ranked Notre Dame at noon Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl , the focus will remain on OSU’s defense. Not just for how it plays following the departure of coordinator Jim Knowles, but what coach does what.

Clements, in his ninth year with the Cowboys, could be the primary playcaller. He could take on the co-playcalling role Gundy talked about.

“Coach Gundy’s going to have to address on who’s calling and how we’re actually going to do that,” Clements said. “But I can tell up to this point it’s been a collective effort as far as the gameplanning.

“At the end of the day, who’s ever mouth that the call comes out of is just a byproduct of the collective effort the staff has put in as far as getting ready for the game.”

Clements joined OSU’s staff in 2013 after a stint at Kansas State, his alma mater. With the Cowboys, he helped develop star defensive linemen Emmanuel Ogbah, Vincent Taylor and Jordan Brailford among others.

Now, Clements could be a candidate to replace Knowles moving forward. Gundy has said he would consider internal candidates.

And one prominent player Tuesday offered an endorsement when directly asked about Clements.

“I think he could easily do it,” Martin said. “I’m not going to come out and say Gundy should hire him. Ultimately, that’s a (athletic director Chad) Weiberg and Gundy decision at the end of the day.

“I think he very well could and I think he would do a hell of a job.”

One final ride

OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez arrived at his Zoom news conference Tuesday morning sporting an actual cowboy hat.

“I had to bring it to Arizona and see what it’s like in a cowboy way,” Rodriguez said. “Show ‘em some ‘Go Pokes’ down here.”

Saturday is Rodriguez’s final game with the Cowboys, so why not have a little fun?

That’s how the All-American is approaching it alongside fellow linebacker Devin Harper, who is also playing his final game.

“Can’t get no more COVID year,” Rodriguez said. “I’m excited but at the same time I’ll probably be sad after the game. It’ll be a heck of an emotion.”

Rodriguez and Harper have combined for 198 total tackles, eight sacks, 24 quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries this season, anchoring the defense.

They have one final chance to build on that.

“It’s been a long time,” Harper said. “I got bigger goals I’m trying to accomplish. It’s on to the next opportunity in life after this. Still trying to go out with a bang.”

Decision, decisions …

Two of OSU’s key secondary members have yet to decide their future.

Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse both said Tuesday morning that they would make their decisions on whether to return for an extra year of eligibility after the Fiesta Bowl.

Both are eligible to return due to the extra year as a result of the pandemic.

“I still have yet to decide,” Harvell-Peel said. “I’ve been more focused on just trying to get to the game and enjoying this time with my brothers.

“What will go into it? I’ll just talk to friends and family and ultimately make my decision sometime here pretty soon, whether it’s after the bowl or in the next couple of days.”

Bernard-Converse echoed Harvell-Peel, but both face interesting choices.

Bernard-Converse is one of two athletes studying pre-veterinary animal science, a tough balance with football.

Harvell-Peel elected to enter the NFL Draft after last season, but ultimately chose to return to the Cowboys.

“After I made the decision, I felt like I had a weight come off my shoulders and I was able to lock in on playing ball at Oklahoma State again,” Harvell-Peel said. “I enjoyed the season. I feel in the end coming back paid off. I got to have a great season.

“Moving forward, obviously, I have another decision to make. I’m glad I came back.”

Oops

Martin made a mistake when speaking of the big opportunity OSU has against Notre Dame on a national level.

He said the Fighting Irish have a contract with CBS, not NBC. And Notre Dame fans let him have it on social media.

But Martin got one final shot in on his Twitter page.

“Bro I just woke up,” he tweeted with a laughing and crying emoji, “all these Notre Dame fans on my head cause I said CBS instead of NBC like I said Protestant school instead of Catholic school lol.”

