Do You Need To Wait To Get The Booster Shot After Having COVID-19?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 only needs to isolate for five days if they have no symptoms, according to updated guidelines for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move cuts isolation and quarantine time in half as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly in communities across the country. The CDC shortened recommendations released Monday, and the federal agency said new data showing transmission early in the course of illness informed its decision. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate for five days upon testing positive, the new rules say. Then there are...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO