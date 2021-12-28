ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits near Stanton, shaking other West Texas cities Monday night

STANTON — Texas has been experiencing an unusual week between breaking heat records over Christmas and preparing for a cold front. Things shook up even more Monday night.

An earthquake struck just over 11 miles from Stanton, or about 20 miles northeast of Midland, at 7:55 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Stanton is 130 miles west of Abilene.

The epicenter was southwest of Scurry County, where the most earthquakes in the Big Country have been recorded over the years.

Registering 4.5 on the Moment Magnitude scale with a 7.8-kilometer depth, the quake could be felt across Texas and New Mexico, including San Angelo and Abilene.

The USGS took reports from hundreds of area residents claiming to have felt the quake. The shaking, damage and intensity were in the weak to very light levels.

The earthquake is tied for the second strongest in West Texas during the past decade, according to EarthquakeTrack.com, topped only by a 5.0-magnitude quake on March 26, 2020, near Mentone, located between Pecos and the New Mexico border.

While this earthquake did not cause major damage, it is part of a growing trend around the Permian Basin.

On Dec. 23, the Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the oil and gas industry, ordered an end to deep-well disposal of the contaminated water that is brought to the surface during drilling for oil and gas.

"Inspectors and geologists have been inspecting disposal activity and constantly monitoring seismic data," the Railroad Commission said in a statement on Dec. 20. "RRC staff have monitored approximately 30 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.0 in the (Midland-Odessa area) SRA since December 2019."

The agency stated the deep injections are "likely contributing to recent seismic activity" in the region.

The order goes into effect Friday for four counties near Midland-Odessa, which could cause a drilling slowdown for the oil-rich Permian Basin.

Operators in the area, once the halt goes into effect, can either plug their deep disposal wells to an acceptable level, or drill new, shallower wells. Another option would be transporting the contaminated water to a different location for disposal.

