ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

World Market, at Las Palmas Marketplace in East El Paso, plans to close doors in January

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAGQ1_0dXfG3uW00

El Paso's only World Market is closing its doors in January. In the meantime, El Pasoans are taking advantage of the big sales.

Holiday shoppers were making lines at the register Tuesday, enjoying from 20% off on personal hygiene items to 50% on holiday items.

The store, at Las Palmas Marketplace in the East Side, is expected to close for good on Jan. 22, a busy employee stated.

However, if the store's inventory continues to clear out, the closure date may come sooner.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Market#East Side#Food Drink#Las Palmas Marketplace
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

404
Followers
391
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy