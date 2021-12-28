Snoqualmie Pass: Chains requires as I-90 W closes near Easton, west of Cle Elum by accidents

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Stretches of I-90 W and Snoqualmie Pass are closed westbound on Tuesday morning due to snowy and icy conditions that led to spinouts and eventual closures of the roadway.

According to the Real-Time Traffic Map from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), closures for I-90 W begin at milepost 20, which is 20 miles east of the summit at Easton.

However, WSDOT officials expect I-90 W to re-open from those closures by Noon. Still, their crews are working to re-open the roadway, which remains heavily congested with stop-and-go traffic caused by spinouts and accidents.

WSP Trooper John Bryant tweeted that an accident on I-90 W east of the summit near Price Creek involved multiple passenger cars and a semi-truck.

Please be advised that traction tires are required when traveling through Snoqualmie Pass at this juncture. That means anyone traveling without tire chains is not only endangering themselves and others but is subject to fines from WSDOT crews. Chains are required in both directions.

WSDOT’s Real-Time Map shows stop-and-go traffic on I-90 E near Mine Creek up to Asahel Curtis.

Attach your chains, buckle up and drive safe if you plan on traveling through Snoqualmie Pass on I-90 today.

