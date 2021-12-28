ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After swearing oath, Ravnsborg impeachment committee closes doors to public

By Jonathan Ellis, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 22 hours ago
The members of the House Select Committee on Investigation started their meeting Tuesday by raising their arms and swearing an oath.

Then, they promptly voted to go into executive session, forcing reporters and a couple members of the public out of the committee room at the state Capitol.

Thus started their review of evidence gathered into Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s fatal accident on Sept. 12, 2020, when Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever near Highmore.

The nine-member committee will review the evidence and decide whether to recommend to the full House whether Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct. In August, the attorney general pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors related to the accident.

Seven of the nine members were at the Capitol Tuesday, including House Speaker Spencer Gosch, who had named the committee. They were joined by Rapid City lawyer Sara Frankenstein, who had been named special counsel in the proceeding. Frankenstein is a law partner to former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who has announced he will seek the office again starting with the Republican convention in June.

Tuesday’s hearing was scheduled to be in executive session throughout the day. Wednesday morning is also scheduled to be in executive session, followed by an open discussion Wednesday afternoon.

Gosch told reporters during a break Tuesday that the committee was discussing the framework for a path forward. And while he has promised transparency in the process, there are some areas that need to be handled out of the public eye to ensure fairness.

“We will be as transparent as humanly possible,” said Gosch, a Republican from Glenham.

Earlier: South Dakota House Speaker sued for keeping attorney general special session vote secret

Nick Nemec, Boever’s cousin, has been a presence throughout the ordeal. He was one of the members of the public who had to leave when the committee went into executive session. He said he was annoyed the committee went behind closed doors.

“I’m not surprised,” he said. “It’s standard operating procedure for South Dakota government.”

Nemec said he hoped to testify before the committee. There are a number of items about the accident that have never been public. His cousin’s right leg was amputated from the impact of Ravnsborg’s car, showing that the attorney general was driving at a high rate of speed when he hit Boever on the shoulder of Highway 14.

That it was Boever’s right leg also is evidence that Boever was walking into traffic, which is required of pedestrians by state law. Boever, 55, was also carrying a flashlight that was on and laying in the ditch after the accident, and he said Boever’s body was only two feet from the side of the road.

Nemec also said that Ravnsborg’s conduct after the accident should also be considered impeachable.

“He has shown no contrition, no remorse for his actions,” Nemec said.

Following the conclusion of his criminal trial in August, Ravnsborg settled a civil case brought by Boever’s wife.

This is a developing story. Stay with ArgusLeader.com for more on this story.

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

