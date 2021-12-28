ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Search continues for missing teen last seen leaving Mohegan Sun Casino

By Trevor Ballantyne, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 1 day ago
Norwich police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old last seen leaving the Mohegan Sun Casino on Dec. 22.

On Sunday the department issued a Silver Alert for Ethan Hester, who was last spotted on a Southeast Area Transit District bus, or, SEAT bus, leaving the casino.

At the time, Hester was wearing a black jacket, a white button-down, black pants, and black shoes. He also wore glasses and carried an orange reflective backpack, the alert said.

Police continued to look for Hester as of Tuesday afternoon and ask anyone with information to call the department at 860-886-5561, Ext. 6.

