Purdue celebrates December graduates’ persistence in earning degrees

By News reports
Journal & Courier
 1 day ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – More than 2,600 December graduates of Purdue University were recently celebrated for sticking with their studies in the midst of a global pandemic.

During separate ceremonies the weekend before Christmas, eligible candidates gathered at the Elliot Hall of Music to commemorate their graduation. According to Purdue 2,661 candidates could participate, a number that included 1,573 undergraduates, 729 master's, 348 doctoral and 11 professional program students.

Several participants – 29 Boilermaker graduates – represented individuals who were not able to participate in previous commencement ceremonies: nine baccalaureate, seven master's and 13 doctoral alumni.

The Saturday morning included candidates from the colleges of Agriculture, Education, Engineering, and Liberal Arts. The Saturday afternoon commencement included candidates from the colleges of Health and Human Sciences, Pharmacy, Science, and Veterinary Medicine, the Krannert School of Management, and Purdue Polytechnic Institute.

The third commencement ceremony was Sunday and featured all Ph.D. candidates.

Keith J. Krach, Purdue alumnus, former U.S. undersecretary of state and former chairman of the Purdue Board of Trustees, was keynote speaker at the Dec. 18 ceremonies. Randy Roberts, Distinguished Professor of History and 150th Anniversary Professor at Purdue, keynoted the Ph.D. ceremony held Dec. 19.

Krach, described as a Silicon Valley innovator, philanthropist and public servant, led United States economic diplomacy after being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Roberts was the 2015-16 Charles Boal Ewing Chair of Military History at the U.S. Military Academy. Named a Charles B. Murphy Outstanding Teaching Award at Purdue, he specializes in military history, sports history and popular culture.

Roberts is also an award-winning, best-selling author nominated for a Pulitzer Prize four times. A co-authored book, “Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X,” has been made into a Netflix documentary.

Student responders also participated in the ceremonies:

  • The Division I responder Austin B. Berenda, a student in the College of Agriculture from Earl Park, Indiana.
  • The Division II responder Anusha KV Lakshmi Dharmavathi, a student in the College of Health and Human Sciences from Ashburn, Virginia.

