Britney Spears Shared Rare Footage of Her Grown-Up Sons From a Day Out With Fiancé Sam Asghari

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buGOC_0dXfEycu00

It’s easy to be happy for Britney Spears after the monumental overturn of her conservatorship case this year. Fans finally have the opportunity to see the pop star lead a normal life (whatever normal means when you are super famous) and spend some quality time with her sons , Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her marriage to Kevin Federline.

She and fiancé Sam Asghari took the boys out for a day of fun at an immersive art exhibit — something Spears probably wouldn’t have had the freedom to do in the past. The “Gimme More” singer shared an Instagram video that captured all of their adventures — from Spears and Asghari playfully dancing together to Sean and Jayden playing with neon lights. Mom proudly captioned the clip, “Adventures with the kids are so much fun.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

It really shows what a difference a year makes . The documentary, Framing Britney Spears , came out on Feb. 5 and it helped catapult the already powerful #FreeBritney movement to another level. After months of contentious days in court, Spears was finally released from the conservatorship that had a negative grip on her for 13 years. That’s what makes moments with her teen sons so sweet for her — and for all of her fans.

The musician’s next big personal step is marrying Asghari, who proposed to her in September after five years of dating. We can’t wait to see how her sons are involved in her big day now that she has the right to do whatever she darn pleases with her life — Spears deserves every moment of happiness ahead.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities in relationships with older women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTYlN_0dXfEycu00

Debby Moses McCown
14h ago

Keep moving forward Brittany don't look back. If you're family is bad for your mental health then follow your gut and stay away from them for awhile.

