UPDATE: Columbus Police say critically missing 11-year-old has been found

UPDATE 12/29/2019 – Officials with the Columbus Police Department say 11-year-old Kimberly Mooney has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Columbus police are asking for assistance locating 11-year-old Kimberly Mooney, who they describe as “critically missing.”

Police say Mooney was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the area of 28th Street, wearing a red and white “Lego” top with pink and purple pants.

Mooney stands 5’10” and weighs 105 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Mooney’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at (706) 653-3449.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.