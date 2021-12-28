Troopers: 488 crashes, 181 DUI arrests over Christmas weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police released their crash and enforcement data collected over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, 488 motor vehicle crashes occurred, killing 6 people and injuring 90 others. 8% of crashes involved alcohol, including one fatality.
181 arrests for DUI were made and 158 arrests on criminal charges. 4,007 total traffic citations were issued.Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day
The below data does not reflects statistical information for the 2020 Christmas holiday driving period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth at the time.
CRASH DATA
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|Alcohol-Related Crashes
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|2021 (3 days)
|488
|4
|6
|90
|41
|1
|2019 (3 days)
|376
|0
|0
|78
|40
|0
ENFORCEMENT DATA
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2021 (3 days)
|181
|1,131
|24
|124
|2,728
|2019 (3 days)
|179
|1,885
|17
|181
|3,800
Troopers say they will once again be on the lookout during New Year’s Eve for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Those who plan on attending New Year’s Eve celebrations are encouraged to plan ahead for a safe ride home before heading out, especially if your plans involve alcohol.
More information can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website .
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 1