Harrisburg, PA

Troopers: 488 crashes, 181 DUI arrests over Christmas weekend

By Rian Bossler
 22 hours ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police released their crash and enforcement data collected over the Christmas holiday weekend.

Between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, 488 motor vehicle crashes occurred, killing 6 people and injuring 90 others. 8% of crashes involved alcohol, including one fatality.

181 arrests for DUI were made and 158 arrests on criminal charges. 4,007 total traffic citations were issued.

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

The below data does not reflects statistical information for the 2020 Christmas holiday driving period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth at the time.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2021 (3 days) 488 4 6 90 41 1
2019 (3 days) 376 0 0 78 40 0

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations
2021 (3 days) 181 1,131 24 124 2,728
2019 (3 days) 179 1,885 17 181 3,800

Troopers say they will once again be on the lookout during New Year’s Eve for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Those who plan on attending New Year’s Eve celebrations are encouraged to plan ahead for a safe ride home before heading out, especially if your plans involve alcohol.

More information can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website .

