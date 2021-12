EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your compelling first teaser trailer and images from season four of hit Israeli series Fauda. The Yes Studios drama, which is in mid-production, is scheduled to launch on Israel’s Yes TV in mid 2022 and will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide. The 10-episode season, which looks to be bigger and more international than the three previous seasons, will introduce new threats and new cast members; Doron, played by series co-creator Lior Raz (6 Underground) and the team face simultaneous unrest on two fronts – by Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank. In addition to Raz,...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO