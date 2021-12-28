ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor considering remote learning due to Omicron

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas – The rise of the COVID-19 Omicron variant is leading to some possible changes for Baylor’s spring semester. President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone released a statement today discussing the following potential scenarios:. 1: The spring semester could begin as scheduled, but on a remote/virtual/online basis...

Cheddar News

How Universities Might Be Playing for Time With Remote Learning as Omicron Surges

Universities like UCLA, Yale, and Duke have announced they're implementing remote learning amid the COVID omicron variant surge, despite President Biden recommending that K-12 schools should continue in-person education. Jared C. Bass, senior director for Higher Education at American Progress, joined Cheddar to break down what institutions of higher education might be considering differently. "I think some universities are allowing periods of a bit of a respite to allow students to get testing and make sure when they do return back to campus that they're healthy," he noted.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Harvard University moving to remote learning in January

BOSTON — Harvard University will move to remote work and learning for the first three weeks of January. The Cambridge institution made the announcement on Saturday, citing the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, as well as the growing presence of the Omicron variant. Officials say only students...
1470 WMBD

University of Illinois returns to remote learning after the holidays

URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois will temporarily switch back to remote learning in January before students return to classrooms. Students and staff in Champaign-Urbana and Chicago will also be required to show negative COVID-19 test results. The Champaign-Urbana campus will go online Jan. 18-23, while the Chicago...
spectrumnews1.com

USC to conduct remote learning for 1st week of classes

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — USC announced Friday it will conduct the first week of classes in the new year remotely. Residence halls and student housing were expected to open as previously scheduled on Jan. 6, according to a USC email sent to the Trojan community. Classes are slated to...
State
Texas State
Chronicle

Classes to be held remotely Jan. 5-8 due to rapid spread of Omicron variant

All undergraduate and graduate professional classes from Jan. 5 to 8 will be remote, according to a Wednesday afternoon email from Duke administrators. All classes are expected to resume in-person on Monday, January 10, according to the email, which was signed by Provost Sally Kornbluth; Executive Vice Provost Jennifer Francis; Vice President for Administration Kyle Cavanaugh; Gary Bennett, vice provost for undergraduate education and Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president for student affairs.
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: UC Students May Begin January With Remote Learning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California students may be starting the January term with remote learning as part of a plan to stop the spread of the COVID omicron variant. UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake sent a letter to campus chancellors Tuesday morning directing each to implement a return-to-campus plan that “mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.” Drake said in the letter the directive may force individual campuses to begin the year with remote instruction to allow students go through a testing protocol as they return to instruction. “Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the University, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” he said. The return-to-campus plan would incorporate a test, sequester, and retest model as described in the UC Health Coordinating Committee’s guidance for returning students. Chancellors were tasked with emphasizing the importance of preventive measures on campus including masking and avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors, during the opening weeks of winter quarter or spring semester.
fox40jackson.com

Several major universities announce remote start to spring semester due to omicron variant

A growing number of colleges and universities in America have announced a remote start to the spring semester due to a rise in new coronavirus cases and a new variant. Citing the new omicron variant, which recently became the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States, many universities are telling students to push back their plans of returning to campus and begin their classes online.
WSOC Charlotte

Can NC schools move to remote learning due to COVID-19?

CHARLOTTE — Students will fill classrooms after winter break as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S. Channel 9 education reporter Elsa Gillis looked at the options laid out in current North Carolina state law to move students to remote learning. [PAST COVERAGE: Cooper signs bill letting school...
districtadministration.com

How schools can give online learning a better name post-COVID

Virtual learning and virtual academies have a negative connotation for some educators and families after the turbulent shifts back and forth online during the last three school years. That could provide a public relations challenge for district leaders who are now trying to develop or enhance more robust and permanent...
NBC Los Angeles

USC Says It May Start Spring Semester Remotely Depending on COVID Spread

In a campus message, university officials said they are closely monitoring the changing conditions associated with the pandemic "and preparing to adapt as needed.''. Health officials say the COVID variant appears to spread very quickly -- even faster than the earlier Delta variant -- and can readily infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
boothbayregister.com

BRHS going to remote learning Dec. 21-22

The following email was issued by Superintendent of Schools Robert Kahler today. RE: Boothbay Regional High School switch to remote instruction Dec 21, 22. Dear Boothbay Region High School, Students and Families,. In monitoring the increasing number of absences at Boothbay Regional High School, some due to COVID-19 others not,...
