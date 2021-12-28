Art that surprises and delights

Up here in Seattle we have reached the Dark Wet season, which always leaves me grasping for any glimmer of hope or joy. I have always liked the idea of keeping a gratitude journal, but the few times I’ve tried it, I end up fixating on the same lovely things in my life, like friends and family and having a warm bed to sleep in (usually because I am writing in said journal from the warm bed). Recently, I picked up Ross Gay’s Book of Delights, a series of lovely essays Gay wrote about small pleasures he encountered in the course of his days: the joy of writing on paper, being called baby by a flight attendant, how nice it is when people have nicknames. (Sidenote: it feels extremely unfair when poets write prose. The precision and sparkle of their words! See also: Ocean Vuong’s work.) Inspired by Gay, I wondered what small things I’d notice if I committed to keeping my own running tab of delights.

