When the news of Nozomi’s death reaches Nagara and Mizuho, they pay their respects; the duo comes across a friend who has something interesting to tell them. Well, I guess getting turned into a compass would essentially kill you. Still, seeing Nozomi getting a funeral service at the beginning of the episode was kind of hard to swallow. I did not think she would be gone for good and I guess the way these “worlds” are set up it’s possible she isn’t gone for good but who knows.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO