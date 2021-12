This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw the team acquire former National League Rookie of the Year winner Pat Zachry in a trade with the New York Mets. L.A. sent Jorge Orta to the Mets in the Dec. 28, 1982 trade. The right-hander was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 19th round of the 1970 MLB Draft and seven years later got traded along with Doug Flynn, Steve Henderson and Dan Norman to the Mets for Tom Seaver.

