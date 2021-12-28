2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Edwin Uceta

Easier said than done, right? When one of us plebeians is faced with a colossal decision concerning money, we usually sell out. It’s just the way the world works. So we’re not exactly calling Corey Seager out for turning down $75 million extra bucks, but we’re also not not calling him out. After all, wasn’t it Seager who said he wanted to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers? Wasn’t it Seager who decided to employ the most cutthroat agent in the business? Wasn’t it Seager who bought into the rumor that the Dodgers were eyeing Francisco Lindor to replace him before the 2020 season began?

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO